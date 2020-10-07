Identity and Access Management Market worth $24.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Identity and Access Management Market size to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 to USD 24.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in IAM technology to drive the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity and Access Management Market"

241 – Tables

47 – Figures

253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1168

By service, the support and maintenance service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Support and maintenance services include support related to IAM products. IAM vendors provide technical support during the implementation and use of IAM solutions. Maintenance services include providing enhancements to solutions and assisting in resolving issues in deployed solutions. The demand for support and maintenance services is expected to increase with the deployment of IAM solutions.

Based on vertical, the healthcare to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare vertical comprises hospitals, health clinics, medical and dental practices, healthcare equipment and services providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and providers of related life sciences services. The healthcare vertical is rapidly deploying cutting-edge technologies to offer patients improved, intuitive, and personalized care and experience. IAM solutions help healthcare organizations address the security issues related to users' credentials and help them deliver an enriched experience to their patients. Therefore, healthcare registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=1168

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering IAM solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the IAM market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of IAM and services. The major vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and Broadcom.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in the Identity and Access Management Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Broadcom (US), Okta (US), Ping Identity (US), ForgeRock (US), HID Global (US), Ubisecure (London), OneLogin (US), CyberArk (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), RSA (US), Saviynt (US), Avatier (US), SecureAuth Corporation (US), ManageEngine (US).

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1168

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, and Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endpoint-security-market-29081235.html

Digital Identity Solutions Market by Solution (Biometrics and Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-identity-solutions-market-247527694.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/identity-access-management-iam-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/identity-access-management-iam.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets