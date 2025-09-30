IDEMIA Secure Transactions Enters the $1.2B Hardware Security Module Market with a Revolutionary, Sovereign, and Energy-Efficient Solution

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) breaks new ground in cybersecurity with IDEMIA Sphere HSM launch. This strategic expansion marks IST's foray into the booming HSM market to offer organizations unique and flexible protection for their most critical assets.

COURBEVOIE, France, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the imperative to secure data and services has never been more important. Organizations across financial institutions, healthcare, cloud, retail, manufacturing, and mission-critical organizations face this unprecedented security challenge, relying more than ever on HSMs. By safely creating, storing, and managing cryptographic keys, HSMs serve as the foundation of trust of our digital society.

A Revolutionary, Cost-Smart, and Sovereign Solution

IDEMIA Sphere HSM offers a disruptive approach to security. Unlike traditional designs, it is based on a matrix of Secure Elements, creating the first architecture of its kind that eliminates the need for a single processor. This breakthrough makes it the most versatile solution on the market, based on state-of-the-art cryptography, that ensures resilience and trust.

IDEMIA Sphere HSM limits energy consumption and infrastructure costs, consuming only half the power of conventional HSMs. Its distributed architecture enables companies to tailor the number of Secure Elements to the exact computing power required, optimizing performance and cost, all while maintaining full ownership of their keys.

Engineered, designed, and pre-configured in France, it ensures customers complete sovereignty and transparency for mission-critical systems. It is natively aligned with stringent European data protection, security directives, and top-tier certifications. To face the upcoming rise of quantum computing, the solution is post-quantum ready by design.

A Strategic Market Expansion for IST

IST is strategically expanding into the HSM market to offer organizations comprehensive and flexible protection for their most critical assets. With decades of cryptographic expertise and significant R&D investments, IST will leverage its extensive customer reach of financial institutions, MNOs, and IoT companies as a springboard to scale.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in IST's journey. Building on our proven expertise in secure credentials, we are revolutionizing the HSM landscape with IDEMIA Sphere HSM – a game-changing solution that delivers uncompromising security and complete sovereignty while reducing operational costs for our clients. This breakthrough represents everything we stand for: relentless innovation to deliver cutting-edge technologies which empowers organizations to effectively and efficiently protect their sensitive data.," said Philippe OLIVA, CEO of IST.

