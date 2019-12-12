IDEGO and EdgeVerve Join Hands to Drive RPA Adoption Across Latin America

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced its partnership with IDEGO, a leading consulting firm for digital transformation, to develop and deliver innovative tech products to their customers across Latin America. Together, they will assist enterprises across telecom and financial services to help improve enterprise-wide productivity and efficiency.

EdgeVerve's AssistEdge is a leading automation platform with advanced AI capabilities, offering a comprehensive suite of products across Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Recognized for scalability, security, reliability and native intelligence, AssistEdge has enabled several global enterprises reap the benefit of automation. Through this partnership, EdgeVerve and IDEGO will deliver these solutions to enterprises across Latin America.

Lizardo Vargas, Director, IDEGO, said, "As a Peruvian company that provides tools and methodologies for digital transformation, it´s an honor for us to announce the alliance between IDEGO and a world-class company like EdgeVerve. We are sure that our local and regional background, combined with the vast expertise of EdgeVerve, will facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies by public and private institutions across Latin America."

Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head – Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, "EdgeVerve's Partner Program, Synergy is a collaborative endeavor to build and nurture relationships with industry leaders, who are keen on uncovering opportunities and solving problems for customers worldwide. We strongly believe that Synergy will promote a vibrant community of organizations, passionate about elevating customer value and exponentially driving profitable growth. Our partnership with IDEGO is a step towards this goal."

About IDEGO:

IDEGO is a Peruvian company allied to large global technology providers specialized in tools and methodologies for Digital Transformation, Process Automation and Optimization, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. With a solid network of local and regional partners and the support of Valinvest, it is one of the most important investment funds and finance consulting firms in the country, guaranteeing trust across the Latin American corporate market.

For more information, please visit www.idegostd.com

About EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, develops innovative software products and offers them on premise or as cloud-hosted business platforms. Our products help businesses develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. We power our clients' growth in rapidly evolving areas like banking, interactive commerce, distributive trade, customer service and enterprise buying and help them navigate their digital journey with our AI enabled Automation and Business Solutions. At EdgeVerve, we are making constant strides towards transforming enterprises by providing AI enabled Business Applications, leveraging the Infosys Nia™ Platform with capabilities across the Automation continuum. Today EdgeVerve products are used by global corporations across financial services, insurance, retail and CPG, life sciences, manufacturing and telecom.

To know more, visit www.edgeverve.com

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

