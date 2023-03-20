Ideal Standard Unveils Novelties and Strategy at 'Together in Riyadh' Event in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Standard, a global leader in creating innovative bathroom solutions, recently collaborated with Al Hayat Building Materials to host the 'Together in Riyadh' event at the Intercontinental Palms Golf Club. The event was a platform to showcase the latest product launches, including the Atelier Collection, a range designed by Ideal Standard's Chief Design Officer, Roberto Palomba. The event also highlighted the company's design, performance, and sustainability strategy, reflecting experience and expertise that allows it to push past limitations into new possibilities and deliver innovations that set new standards. This cemented the company's performance leadership that was well-received by audience members.

Over 200 guests attended Together in Riyadh,' including industry leaders, design enthusiasts, and Ideal Standard distributor Al Ghamdi Company. The event sought to position Ideal Standard as an affordable premium brand and emphasise its significance in the Saudi market, showcasing new projects across the Kingdom; it successfully achieved this objective, positively impacting attendees.

Ahmed Hafez, Chief Executive Officer at Ideal Standard MENA, said: "The 'Together in Riyadh' event is a testament to our commitment to the Saudi market. We believe that the market has immense potential, and we are excited to offer our solutions to customers in the region. Our innovative products and our commitment to quality make Ideal Standard the perfect partner for wholesale and ambitious projects planned for Saudi Arabia."

Frederick Trzcinski, VP of Marketing & Innovation Middle East and Africa, Ideal Standard MENA, added: "We are proud to have showcased our innovative bathroom solutions at the 'Together in Riyadh' event. Our commitment to design and performance is evident in our range of products, which offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and durability. Our solutions are perfectly suited for the ambitious projects planned for Saudi Arabia, and we are excited about the potential of this market."

One of the standout products in the Atelier Collection is the Blend Cube toilet, which features Ideal Standard's patented AquaBlade® Technology. AquaBlade Technology is a revolutionary approach to toilet design that creates a cleaner and more hygienic flushing experience. The technology uses a specially designed water flow that cleans the entire bowl more efficiently than traditional flushing systems.

The audience was also introduced to the Cera Family faucets, a product line characterised by its simplicity and efficient installation with Ideal Standard's concealed ceramic disc technology. The Cera Family comprises a small yet versatile collection offering nearly endless possibilities, featuring FirmaFlow®, the company's latest and superior version of the ceramic disc cartridge, boasting advanced engineering and enhanced durability.

Another product that was showcased at the 'Together in Riyadh' event was the Ipalyss-coloured washbasins. The collection features Ideal Standard's Diamatec® Technology, the culmination of over 200 years of innovation in ceramics, which allows for the manufacturing of fine, thin, straight edges that are extremely strong and appropriate for a wide range of demanding environments.

At the event, Ideal Standard showcased its faucets with state-of-the-art technology, including the FirmaFlow+ cartridge and LightMove technology. These faucets were presented in an array of PVD finishes, adding an extra touch of elegance to any bathroom setting.

Ideal Standard's commitment to design and innovation was on full display at the 'Together in Riyadh' event, where the brand's impact on the Saudi market was highlighted. The new giga projects, including the Qiddiya entertainment city and the NEOM smart city, are set to transform the Saudi economy and create new opportunities for businesses, providing an opportunity for the brand to further establish its regional presence.

For more than a century, Ideal Standard has been dedicated to innovation and design, with a clear mission of improving the lives of its customers. The brand has a rich legacy of trailblazing innovations that have significantly influenced the industry, establishing robust partnerships with master designers who have helped elevate the brand into the culture of design.

