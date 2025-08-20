ideaForge Launches Q6V2 GEO UAV, Pioneering the Future of Uninhibited Geospatial Intelligence

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ideaForge Technology Limited , a global leader in drone technology, today unveiled its most versatile mapping UAV, the Q6V2 GEO, making its worldwide debut at PRAGYA 2025, the company's inaugural customer event themed this year for Advancing Possibilities in Geospatial Intelligence. The launch marks a significant milestone in ideaForge's mission to equip industries, government agencies, and researchers with cutting-edge aerial mapping and intelligence capabilities.

The Q6V2 GEO has been purpose-built to map anything, anywhere, with all-terrain performance, even in the most extreme environments. Whether it is glacier mapping in the Himalayas, surveying complex urban landscapes, conducting dense forest studies, or monitoring industrial corridors, the Q6V2 GEO delivers unmatched performance. This survey-grade UAV offers more than 50 minutes of flight time with a LiDAR payload, under 7 kg take-off weight, and exceptional accuracy through advanced IMU on-board, PPK-enabled geotagging and seamless CORS integration. Its five modular and third-party payloads make it one of the most versatile UAV platforms in its class, seamlessly switching between high-resolution photogrammetry, including the newly launched 61 MP AI-enabled payload - SHODHAM M61, LiDAR, oblique imaging, hyperspectral sensing, and thermal detection to address a wide range of use cases.

Paired with ideaForge's new geospatial tech stack, the Q6V2 GEO is poised to have an impact across industries and research domains. From LiDAR mapping of Himalayan glaciers for avalanche prevention, to high-resolution mapping of 12,000-year-old Konkan petroglyphs for archeological research and digital archiving, and large-scale urban mapping in Varanasi for municipal governance and agricultural productivity improvement, the stack empowers organisations to transform raw aerial data into actionable intelligence.

When combined with Flyght Cloud, ideaForge's one-stop secure cloud-based platform that converts raw UAV data into accurate, decision-ready insights, the Q6V2 GEO delivers even greater value, enabling faster and smarter operations.

The Q6V2 GEO enables urban planning teams to build 3D city models and conduct infrastructure audits, helps the mining sector calculate volumes and automate compliance reports, and supports utility companies with tower inspections and vegetation risk assessments. It also empowers forestry and water resource managers with biomass analysis and habitat monitoring, equips farmers with early crop stress detection tools, and aids disaster response agencies with rapid terrain assessments in high-altitude and remote regions.

"The Q6V2 GEO, along with our entire geospatial tech stack, is a leap forward in geospatial intelligence, offering our customers the ability to operate in the most demanding terrains and climates with ease and precision. From mapping remote glaciers to surveying bustling urban corridors, this platform reflects our commitment to building solutions that truly advance possibilities. At ideaForge, our goal is to empower organisations and decision makers to see, understand, and act on their world like never before, completing the geospatial mapping picture with a platform that delivers high performance and unlocks missions once thought impossible," said Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge."

