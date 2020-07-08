IDC MarketScape names EY a Leader in SAP implementation services

- Global report recognizes merits of significant EY milestone in SAP implementation services

LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been named as a worldwide Leader in SAP implementation services by IDC MarketScape.1

The IDC MarketScape model is based on a comprehensive evaluation framework and set of parameters that aim to identify those organizations which are expected to successfully provide SAP implementation services in both the short and the long term. The report analyzes 15 SAP applications system integrators (SIs) with broad portfolios and global scale and evaluates the characteristics of each firm.

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment, buyers rate EY teams highly for their ability to provide customer service, functional insights and competency related to SAP implementation services. Similarly, IDC MarketScape values the EY marketing and growth strategy.2

The analysis divides potential key measures for success into two primary categories – capabilities and strategies. The capabilities category highlights the "capabilities of the company and product today, here and now." The strategies category focuses on "high-level decisions and underlying assumptions about offerings, customer segments, and business go-to-market plans for the next three to five years."3

Greg Sarafin, EY Global Alliances and Ecosystem Leader, says:

"We are honored to be named a Leader in SAP implementation services by IDC MarketScape. The acknowledgement of strong customer service is particularly notable. EY SAP services leadership has set an expectation from the beginning to focus first and foremost on innovation and customer outcomes. Heavy investments are being made in the EY Intelligent Transformation Platform to further speed up time to value while lowering implementation risk, and in solutions for the SAP Industry Cloud. EY professionals understand how to help customers effectively implement SAP solutions."

Ali Zaidi, Research Director, IT Consulting, Systems Integration, and Artificial Intelligence Services, IDC, says:

"The depth and strength of the SAP implementation services industry speaks to the demand across businesses to develop strategic relationships with providers and deploy the necessary solutions to modernize business application portfolios, reduce costs and attain significant results."

