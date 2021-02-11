Idaho National Laboratory validates 1000 charge-discharge cycles from Zenlabs' Silicon anode-based Lithium-ion cells

For the last 30 years, the lithium-ion industry has used graphite as the preferred anode material. Silicon anodes are considered to be the next generation anode technology due to their high storage capacity, but challenges with poor cycle life and swelling have delayed their introduction. "Zenlabs has solved the durability challenges associated with high-capacity silicon anodes and has demonstrated 1,000 charge-discharge cycles showing the technology is ready for commercialization," says founder & CTO Dr. Herman Lopez.

Zenlabs Energy, with headquarter in Fremont, California develops high energy, fast-charging and low-cost lithium-ion cells for Electric and Aerial Vehicles. Zenlabs proprietary silicon-based anode can be paired with Nickel rich cathode to achieve up to 400 Wh/Kg fast-charging lithium-ion cells. To learn more about and to license Zenlabs Energy's technology visit www.zenlabsinc.com.

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR).

Founded in 1992, USCAR is the collaborative automotive technology company for FCA US LLC, Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through cooperative research and development. For more information, visit www.uscar.org.

