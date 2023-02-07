ID platform combats refugee trafficking

UK tech company Zenoo has designed an ID verification platform to help prevent human traffickers targeting temporarily housed refugees from Ukraine

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK tech company Zenoo has created a new ID verification platform which is free to use for agencies that are connecting accommodation hosts with Ukrainian refugees.

Zenoo – whose clients include London Stock Exchange, Experian, Transunion and NASA - supplies digital onboarding and protection from financial crime for businesses but also has a significant not-for-profit wing.

The latest not-for-profit project is ensuring Ukrainian refugees are protected from trafficking gangs through its Freedom ID Check platform.

While many accommodation agency websites set up in response to the war in Ukraine are grassroots initiatives created by developers with the best intentions, the lack of suitable ID verification has led to an influx of exploitative hosts registering.

An investigation by the Observer revealed that the Home Office has been warned repeatedly by police that vulnerable occupants of hotels housing refugees, particularly children, would be targeted by criminal networks.

Stuart Watkins, Zenoo CEO, said: "Times of mass migration as refugees flee war are prime territory for highly sophisticated criminal organisations to take advantage of vulnerable women and children. By verifying the identities of accommodation hosts we are reducing the risk of trafficking."

Freedom ID Check uses the same technology leading financial institutions use to comply with anti-money laundering requirements and which border control agencies use to verify individuals.

Ian Bearder, who set up Ukraine Shelter to help match refugees with accommodation and has been using the Freedom ID Check platform, said: "Freedom ID Check integrates seamlessly with our sign-up process, so we didn't need to reinvent the wheel and our hosts are able to verify their ID and address details quickly and painlessly.

"We all have a responsibility to make hosting and our relief efforts as safe as possible and Zenoo are playing a vital role in this area."

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help improve conversion rates and make it easier for customers to open accounts online. We also use our skills and capabilities to help those in need, through initiatives such as Freedom Boxes, Huddle Puddle, and Freedom ID.

Visit www.freedom-id.com for further information.

