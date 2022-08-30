iCubesWire increases footprint in MENA with Dubai office expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCubesWire, a leading Digital Marketing Ecosystem established in 2010, has strengthened its presence in the MENA region with key hirings and client acquisitions.

The company serves 500+ brands across industries, with offices in India, Singapore and Dubai. In addition, the agency is heavily investing in expanding its Dubai office to increase its footprint in the Middle East.

Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire

After successfully delivering strategy-led campaigns for more than 50+ brands in Middle East, the company is rapidly increasing workforce to add more brands to its clientele. The company's Dubai office, located in the Media City, is headed by Sanjeeda Khan, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, along with Divyank Nayal, acting as the Country Head.

Danish Ahmed, Online Marketing Manager, Alshaya Group, comments on the news, "Our partnership with iCubesWire has been nothing short of phenomenal. The team keenly understands the business and has delivered successful campaigns with out-of-the-box thinking and seamless execution. We hope to reach greater heights with iCubesWire as our digital partner."

George Achkouty, Head of Digital - OMD KSA & Lower Gulf, says, "Our collaborations with iCubesWire for performance marketing campaigns have always proved to be fruitful. The team's customer-centric approach has led us to consistently meet campaign objectives over the months with the right support, planning and seamless execution."

iCubesWire caters to brands across categories and has delivered digital campaigns for brands such as Amazon, Booking.com, Bloomingdales, Emirates, fnp, Under Armour Sun and Sand Sports, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, and more.

Mohammed Abdul Hai, Performance Marketing Manager, Shahid, says, "We look at iCubesWire as our extended arm to ensure the successful delivery of performance marketing campaigns. The team brings the perfect mix of insights and creative expression to reach our target audience and onboard them as customers."

Sanjeeda Khan, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer (MENA), iCubesWire, said, "With established business operations in India and SEA, I've been a part of the growth story and I am enthralled to grow the Dubai operations. With new technology trends, solutions and a very capable team, I am gunning at many-fold growth in the region."

Sharing his plans for the future, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, adds, "Our Dubai office and the region is doing exceedingly well, and we look forward to making key acquisitions in the region to strengthen our footprint. We have aggressive plans in the coming months to expand into EMEA and NAM region as well."

About iCubesWire

iCubesWire, founded in 2010, is amongst the leading Digital. Marketing Agencies in India offering 360° concepts to over 250+ clients across e-Commerce, Automobile, Technology, Finance, Travel, Hospitality and more, having its presence across Middle East and SouthEast Asia. Carving a niche for themselves in the marketing space, iCubesWire has been consistently investing in R&D and business expansion. With an aim to amplify the growth of digital startups, iCubesWire has earmarked $3 million into its 'Digital Innovation Fund' for which the company was recognised and lauded globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887794/Sahil_Chopra_iCubesWire.jpg

SOURCE iCubesWire