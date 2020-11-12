ICT International European operation is now ready to offer their Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 after receiving their CE Mark earlier this week

Rapid, cost effective Antigen test, now available

LEEK, England, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rapid Antigen Test from ICT is manufactured in Cape Town South Africa in their ISO rated facility. ICT has been at the forefront of diagnostic test development and manufacture for the past 30 years. During the height of the AIDS and HIV crisis, ICT was developing rapid tests to allow swift identification and treatment. ICT a World Leader in rapid medical testing; our Rapid COVID Antigen Test is the latest in a long line.

During testing and evaluation, the ICT test has out-performed many of the early tests coming to market. The Relative Sensitivity Value (the one that truly determines efficiency) is 97.3%. Equal to and in some cases greater than the expensive and time consuming PCR test where a swab is sent to a laboratory. Results of the evaluation also show a Relative Specificity of 100% and an Accuracy of 99%.

Not only is the ICT test one of the most accurate available anywhere, it also comes with the benefit of the Testing Tracing App. Suitable for both Android and Apple platforms users are able to see at a glance their test results whether they need them for work, leisure or travel. Businesses are able to access our platform to monitor the testing of employees in an office, the crew on a ship or the pilots and crew on an aircraft.

The ICT app opens up travel between nations; Local authorities and health agencies are able to check the test status of those entering the Country. The app becomes YOUR COVID Passport and it is free for the individual.

Mike Mulroy VP Europe, Middle East and Asia said "This is exciting. Not only are we releasing the test and the app which in itself is a major breakthrough, we also have two incredible products to complement the test which means we can offer airlines, cruises, theatres and sport stadia the opportunity to be completely COVID secure."

ICT his offering a Trifecta of products that not only test for the virus but also sanitise AND protect surfaces from COVID as well as a number of other viruses and bacteria. ICT is the one stop shop to get Countries open again.

