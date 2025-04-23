ICT Adoption in the Public Sector Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 10.21% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 10.21% CAGR Reflects Rising Demand for Transparency, Efficiency, and Scalable Digital Infrastructure

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the rapid expansion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) usage across the Public Sector, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.21% through 2030. The report delivers key insights for technology vendors enabling the modernization of government services, public administration, and civic engagement platforms.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Public Sector

Governments across the globe are accelerating digital initiatives to improve service delivery, citizen experience, and operational transparency. ICT domains such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Communication & Collaboration, Data Management, Information Security, CX & MarTech, and BPM & Process Automation are increasingly critical in modernizing legacy systems, enabling real-time governance, and enhancing cross-departmental coordination. These technologies are at the core of initiatives ranging from digital identity programs to smart city platforms and e-governance portals.

According to Sofia Ali, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "Public sector organizations are shifting from reactive service delivery to proactive, insight-driven engagement. ICT solutions that improve transparency, scalability, and service accessibility are key to transforming citizen-government interactions and building future-ready institutions."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Public Sector and specific regions reshaping service models are, driving process optimization, and enabling digital citizen engagement. Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative assessment of leading ICT vendors focused on public sector transformation, highlighting deployment scale, regional coverage, and domain specialization.

A comparative assessment of leading ICT vendors focused on public sector transformation, highlighting deployment scale, regional coverage, and domain specialization. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into how governments and public institutions are implementing ICT to support smart governance, secure workflows, content automation, and inter-agency collaboration.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors driving transformation in the Public Sector, including Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, AWS, IBM, Google Cloud, Adobe, Cisco, ServiceNow, Zoho, OpenText, Box, Informatica, Snowflake, NICE, Pegasystems, Infosys, Capgemini, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Why This Matters for Public Sector Vendors?

In an age of digital governance and rising citizen expectations, ICT has become fundamental to public sector modernization. Vendors must deliver secure, interoperable, and scalable platforms that support real-time decision-making, citizen-centric services, and policy agility. Long-term value will stem from addressing regional needs while supporting innovation in mission-critical workflows and compliance environments.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Public Sector industry, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, and Latin America .

A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Public Sector industry, including , , European Union, MEA, and . Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Public Sector industry for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , MEA, and Latin America .

A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Public Sector industry for each of the regions, including , , , MEA, and . QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Public Sector industry

on the specific market in ICT in the Public Sector industry QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Public Sector industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Public Sector industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

