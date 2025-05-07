ICT Adoption in Oil & Gas Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 4.85% CAGR by 2030

Sustainable 4.85% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Focus on Operational Efficiency, Risk Reduction, and Intelligent Asset Management

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the expanding influence of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Oil and Gas industry, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% through 2030. The study provides strategic insights for technology vendors supporting digital transformation across exploration, production, refining, and distribution operations.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Oil and Gas

As energy companies respond to volatile markets, decarbonization goals, and safety mandates, ICT domains are being leveraged to modernize operations and build long-term resilience. The Oil and Gas industry is increasingly adopting technologies across Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Data Management, Information Security, BPM & Process Automation, and Communication & Collaboration. These domains are enabling predictive asset maintenance, process automation, secure data integration, and real-time decision-making across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

According to Narayan Gokhale, Vice-President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "Oil and gas enterprises are under intense pressure to balance performance, sustainability, and risk. ICT is now at the core of enabling smarter field operations, remote asset monitoring, and digital energy ecosystems. Vendors that offer scalable analytics, secure infrastructure, and automation-enabling platforms will be central to helping the industry adapt to new energy realities while maintaining operational excellence and regulatory compliance."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Oil and Gas industry and specific regions reshaping asset operations are, safety management, and digital transformation strategies.

A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Oil and Gas industry and specific regions reshaping asset operations are, safety management, and digital transformation strategies. Competitive Benchmarking: Comparative analysis of leading ICT vendors supporting oil and gas enterprises, focused on platform scalability, automation capabilities, and cybersecurity posture.

Comparative analysis of leading ICT vendors supporting oil and gas enterprises, focused on platform scalability, automation capabilities, and cybersecurity posture. Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into how upstream, midstream, and downstream companies are adopting ICT for real-time visibility, equipment reliability, and data-driven planning.

Insights into how upstream, midstream, and downstream companies are adopting ICT for real-time visibility, equipment reliability, and data-driven planning. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, machine learning, and process automation are transforming seismic analysis, production optimization, predictive maintenance, and remote operations control.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors serving the Oil and Gas industry, including SAP, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Siemens, ABB, Honeywell, Schlumberger, Emerson, AspenTech, TCS, Infosys, Accenture, Wipro, Halliburton (Digital Solutions), AVEVA, Cisco, and Palantir. These vendors are powering digital oilfields, connected infrastructure, and next-generation operations through secure and scalable technology platforms.

Become a client and Explore the Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector: https://qksgroup.com/become-client

Why This Matters for Oil and Gas Sector Vendors?

In a sector defined by safety, scale, and sustainability, ICT adoption is essential for unlocking operational visibility, driving cost efficiency, and meeting ESG objectives. Technology vendors must deliver integrated platforms that support end-to-end automation, advanced analytics, secure communication, and remote asset management. Competitive differentiation will depend on delivering measurable outcomes in uptime, compliance, and digital agility across all phases of the energy value chain.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, and Latin America .

A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry, including , , European Union, MEA, and . Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, and Latin America .

A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, and . QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry

on the specific market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry

on the specific Market in ICT in the Oil and Gas industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

Speak to Our Expert Analyst: https://qksgroup.com/analyst-briefing



About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/ict-adoption-in-oil-gas-set-to-accelerate-projected-to-grow-at-4-85-cagr-by-2030-1112

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg