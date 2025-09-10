ICS Security Market Driven by AI, IoT, and Cyber Defense Strategies | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is projected to grow from USD 19 billion in 2025 to USD 27 billion by 2030, expanding at a 7% CAGR over the forecast period. The ICS Security Market is witnessing accelerated demand as industries across energy, manufacturing, transportation, and utilities increasingly prioritize cyber resilience for critical infrastructure. The growing convergence of IT and OT systems, coupled with rising cyberattacks on industrial assets, is fueling the adoption of advanced security frameworks.

Key Insights and Trends Shaping the ICS Security Market

The ICS Security Market is entering a new phase of strategic importance as enterprises, regulators, and governments recognize operational technology (OT) as a frontline in national and economic security. From ransomware attacks on energy pipelines to data breaches in manufacturing, the risks are becoming more tangible and costly.

Cybersecurity Integration with Industrial Ecosystems

The industrial control system's security space is closely tied to the broader cybersecurity market, where threat intelligence, endpoint protection, and managed security services are reshaping enterprise defenses. Vendors are integrating AI-driven detection tools and zero-trust architectures into industrial environments to prevent disruptions and minimize downtime.

OT & IoT Convergence Expands Attack Surface

The rise of the IoT market and Industry 4.0 adoption is amplifying security challenges. From smart factories to marine engine monitoring systems, connected devices enhance efficiency but widen vulnerabilities. Secure IoT frameworks and device-level encryption are becoming essential layers in ICS security strategies.

Regulatory Push and National Cyber Defense Policies

Governments are enacting strict guidelines to protect critical infrastructure. North America and Europe lead in policy-driven adoption, mandating compliance with NIST, GDPR, and industry-specific cybersecurity frameworks. Asia-Pacific countries, propelled by industrial growth and urbanization, are rapidly aligning their national cyber policies with international standards.

Technology Innovations Driving Growth

Emerging solutions such as blockchain-based validation, digital twins for cyber-attack simulation, and AI-driven anomaly detection are expanding security capabilities. The adoption of cloud-native security platforms and managed detection and response (MDR) services is rising as organizations seek scalable, proactive defense models. This reinforces the importance of monitoring trends in the Industrial Control Systems Security Market.

Segment Coverage

By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

And Others

By Solution:

Firewall & Antivirus

Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

Identity & Access Management

And Others

By Service:

Consulting & Integration

Managed Security Services

And Others

By End-User:

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Transportation (Railways, Aviation, Marine)

Oil & Gas

And Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Geographic Overview

North America : Dominates the Industrial Control Systems security market with strong regulatory support, advanced industrial automation, and heightened cyber defense investments in energy and utilities.

: Dominates the Industrial Control Systems security market with strong regulatory support, advanced industrial automation, and heightened cyber defense investments in energy and utilities. Europe : Growth driven by EU cybersecurity regulations, emphasis on Industry 4.0, and initiatives to protect transport and critical infrastructure.

: Growth driven by EU cybersecurity regulations, emphasis on Industry 4.0, and initiatives to protect transport and critical infrastructure. Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization, large-scale smart manufacturing projects, and government-led cybersecurity initiatives in China , Japan , India , and South Korea .

: Fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization, large-scale smart manufacturing projects, and government-led cybersecurity initiatives in , , , and . Rest of the World: Middle East , Africa , South Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-control-systems-security-market?utm_source=prnewswire

ICS Security Market Major Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Fortinet, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Siemens AG

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Dragos Inc.

IBM Corporation

Read more about the leading Players in Industrial Control Systems Security sector - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-control-systems-security-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

