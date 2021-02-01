Icons Launches Ultimate Diego Maradona Memorabilia Collection

Unbeknown to the public, Maradona had completed his contractual obligations to Icons the week he died by signing the remainder of Icons' items – classic 1986 Argentina shirts, Puma King boots, retro FC Barcelona shirts and photos of his career's most iconic moments.

These items form the core of the collection launched today that also includes signed reprints of "The Maradona Opus", created by luxury publisher Opus, as well as unsigned photos and commissioned artwork sketched by Icons partner Del Llewellyn.

Icons are the world's leading signed football memorabilia company and was awarded the first ever football memorabilia licence by FIFA in 2010. In July 2012, Icons was awarded the first ever licence for the UEFA Champions League and in 2016 the first ever license for the UEFA European Championships. All three deals have since been renewed.

Icons have now added a three-year worldwide exclusive memorabilia licence with FC Barcelona.

Dan Jamieson, CEO of Icons said: "Icons is the world's leading football memorabilia company and we worked closely with Diego and his team over the past year.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of his death. He was the greatest footballer of my lifetime and it was an honour to meet and work with him over the years.

"We thank Diego, his team and our agents Sport & Life for bringing this unique collection together. It was the last commercial project Diego ever completed so we are proud to honour his status in this way."

