icometrix appoints Dr. Steve Rietiker as Chairman of the board

LEUVEN, Belgium and CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, the world leader in software solutions for extracting clinically meaningful data from brain scans using artificial intelligence (AI), is proud to announce that Dr. Steve Rietiker has joined its Board of Directors as Chairman.

Steve Rietiker brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with more than 30 years of experience through his various executive roles in pharma, diagnostics, medtech, healthcare services, and digital health. Steve Rietiker was the CEO of LifeWatch AG, a leading Digital Health player, from 2014 to 2017, before it was acquired by BioTelemetry, where he serves as a Board member since November 2018. Prior to becoming CEO of LifeWatch AG, Steve Rietiker held executive roles at Roche, Boehringer Mannheim, Schering Plough, Covance, and Centerpulse (formerly Sulzer Medica). Additionally, he has been an investor, executive, and board member of several companies and has been a senior advisor to Brown Brothers Harriman's M&A practice.

"icometrix is in a unique position to change the lives of people with neurological disorders," says Steve Rietiker. "Brain MRI and CT scans play a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring of these patients. Hence, it is very important to include the quantitative CE-marked and FDA-cleared icobrain measures to clinical decision-making. I am thrilled to be part of this company and to help and guide this great team."

"I am very much looking forward to working intensively with Dr. Rietiker as the new Chairman of our board," says icometrix CEO, Wim Van Hecke. "We are dedicated to help as many people with neurological disorders and have developed a unique set of digital imaging tools. With the recent appointment of Jennifer Young as our new CCO and with having Dr. Rietiker joining us as our new Chairman, we are ready to rapidly scale our technology worldwide," he concludes.

About icometrix

icometrix offers AI solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from MR and CT scans. Its icobrain portfolio incorporates brain volumetrics for patients with neurological conditions in clinical practice. icolung, an AI solution launched to help fight COVID-19, quantifies lung pathology on chest CT in admitted COVID-patients. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices and works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

