ICIS Appoints Alison Jones as Strategy Director

LONDON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, the Independent Commodities Intelligence Service, today announced the appointment of Alison Jones as Strategy Director.

Alison will join the business from Bloomberg LP, where she spent 18 years and previously held the position of Global Research Content Manager and was responsible for managing the research content business globally. Alison holds BA and MA degrees in International Studies and French from the University of Leeds. Alison is also passionate about Diversity and Inclusion and represented Bloomberg on the board of the London Women's Forum.

Dean Curtis, CEO & President of ICIS, said: "I am delighted to have Alison join the team. Alison brings considerable strategic and operational experience aligned to our vision of connecting global commodity markets and driving customer outcomes to utilise the world's resources. Her deep understanding of data, analytics and delivering relevant, timely content to drive customer decisions compliments and accelerates our strategic direction."

"ICIS is an incredibly progressive and innovative business and I'm really excited to be joining such a talented team at such a critical time to help further drive the future direction and growth of the company. By combining deep industry knowledge, timely and trusted data and analytics with innovation we will continue to expand on our vision of connecting the global commodity markets by helping our clients and the industry reduce risk, support sustainable business decisions and ultimately optimise the worlds resources," said Alison Jones, Strategy Director at ICIS.

ABOUT ICIS

ICIS is the trusted source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services for the global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 20 company with a market cap of £35 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ABOUT RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £35.7bn, €41.1bn, $44.6bn.

Media Enquiries:

Roberto Chiarotti

BCM Public Relations

T: +44-(0)-203-744-0447

Email: r.chiarotti@BCMpublicrelations.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ICIS