iCIMS Reveals Celebrity Speaker and Keynote Sessions for its INSPIRE Virtual Conference

Second annual two-day experience Nov. 16-17 will feature the co-creator of "Schitt's Creek," world renowned industry analyst and transformative global HR leaders

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, proudly announces Dan Levy, Emmy® and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer, as the celebrity speaker for its second annual INSPIRE virtual conference. The free, two-day experience is built for talent and technology innovators looking to connect and learn from some of the most respected industry leaders and move forward together in transforming the world of work.

As the co-creator of "Schitt's Creek" and actor playing David Rose, Levy is an LGBTQIA activist known for telling stories of inclusion and authenticity and will share his perspective about inclusivity on-screen and in business. Levy's success of transforming the show from a hopeful dream with his father to an international, record-breaking hit proves that when the right talent comes together on the right teams, incredible things can happen.

"INSPIRE 2021 is all about moving forward together as an agile, collaborative community of talent innovators, who are driven to make the world a better place to live and work," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer, iCIMS. "We are thrilled to have such a dynamic group of speakers join us for a powerful, inspirational and entertaining virtual experience. Dan is 'simply the best' and following his success in creating one of the most beloved shows, we are eager to hear his perspective on attracting the right talent and forming dynamic teams. He is just one of the many reasons we are proud to host our second annual event!"

Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, will be joining the powerhouse lineup of speakers at INSPIRE to deliver a keynote on the challenges employers are currently facing. He will unveil findings from his research publishing this fall and share actionable insight for business and HR leaders. Bersin has brought innovation to the world of work and has been leading talent transformation across enterprises for more than four decades.

INSPIRE will connect members of the talent and tech community and feature discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion, artificial intelligence, analytics, talent mobility, recruitment marketing, the future of work and more. Other featured speakers include Tracy Edkins, former CHRO for Splunk and leader at eBay and Starbucks; Mary Humiston, founder of Modern Career and former CHRO of Rolls-Royce; and Job Simon, an advisor to CIOs, CTOs, who has held leadership roles with Workday, Salesforce, Cymer and VMware. The sessions at INSPIRE will help to empower business and talent leaders to innovate in new modern workplaces, scale their business, navigate today's evolving workforce challenges and exchange best practices.

Secure a virtual seat by registering for the free event here and learn the role talent plays in building inspiring stories and hear from some of the industry's most admired leaders. Additional details on speakers and session tracks will be released soon.

