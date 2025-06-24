ICEYE to provide SAR Satellite Data to NATO Allied Command Operations within Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space Initiative

HELSINKI and BRUSSELS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth Observation, announced today that it will be providing satellite data to NATO Allied Command Operations (ACO) as a key element of the Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS) initiative.

ICEYE SAR Dwell Fine image of The Hague, Netherlands.

The APSS initiative is a multi-year, multi-domain, multinational initiative that aims to increase space-based intelligence sharing across the Alliance, leading to a more comprehensive cross-domain intelligence picture necessary to inform political decision making and military operations. Managed by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), the initiative will improve NATO's overall intelligence through a more effective use of both government-owned and commercial space-based assets, technologies, and data, increasing the speed at which space-based data is collected, aggregated and delivered.

Through this collaboration, ACO will be able to access the ICEYE capabilities, which will enhance its capacity to deliver better and faster data-driven assessments to decision-makers. ICEYE SAR data is collected day and night and in all weather conditions. This enables for persistent monitoring of sea, land and hard-to-reach locations. The standard time from image acquisition to data delivery is 8 hours, with the capability to deliver imagery within less than 1 hour in certain instances.

This partnership established between ACO and ICEYE will broaden NATO's access to valuable earth observation data through ICEYE's cutting-edge technology. Earlier in March 2025, ICEYE announced that it will be providing satellite data to the Situation Center at NATO HQ (SITCEN).

"We are very pleased to strengthen our cooperation with NATO and to provide our SAR satellite data to NATO as part of the APSS initiative. Our proven satellites provide actionable intelligence for situational awareness and rapid decision-making for NATO and allied countries," said Pekka Laurila, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of ICEYE.

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, delivering unlimited global access and the highest frequency revisits on the market. ICEYE SAR satellites provide 25 cm ground resolution, enabling accurate object detection and situational awareness in all weather and light conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 54 SAR satellites into orbit for ICEYE's and its customers' use.

