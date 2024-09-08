ICEYE to deliver SAR satellites and data to Greece's National Satellite Space Project in collaboration with the European Space Agency

SAR satellites and data enable Greece to monitor their areas of interest and improve their natural catastrophe detection and maritime awareness capabilities.

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth Observation, persistent monitoring, and natural catastrophe solutions, has today announced signing the contract for the Greek National Satellite Space Project Axis 1.2 (radar program) for the Greek Space Agency and Greek Ministry of Digital Governance, together with the European Space Agency.

Top row from left: Martin Langer, CEO & CTO of OroraTech; Konstantinos Kyranakis, Deputy Minister of Digital Governance; Dimitris Papastergiou, Minister of Digital Governance; Konstantinos Karantzalos, General Secretary of Telecommunications and Post; Bottom row from left: Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE; Dominique Gilliéron, Head of Earth Observation Projects Department, ESA. Greek_Release_Photos_ID_c874abf34ce6

Axis 1.2 covers the Greek SAR Space Segment and includes both radar imagery and the development of a Greek Observation System with two ICEYE SAR satellites, and their launches. In addition to sovereign satellites, Greece will also have access to ICEYE's existing SAR satellite constellation, the largest in the world, and can start monitoring its areas of interest already while building its space capabilities. Since 2018, ICEYE has launched 38 satellites for its own constellation and for the use of its customers internationally.

Delivery of the ICEYE SAR imagery to the Government of Greece is expected to commence immediately, providing quick access to monitor the relevant areas of interest. Following that, the satellites are scheduled for a rapid delivery enabled by ICEYE's fast production capabilities and booked launch schedule for many years to come.

ICEYE is establishing a stronger presence in Greece to accelerate the growth of the Greek space sector, and the satellites will be assembled in a new ICEYE facility to be opened in Greece.

"ICEYE is proud to contribute to the building of the space program for the Government of Greece. ICEYE's SAR satellites and data will enable Greece to monitor their areas of interest and improve its national observability for Safety and Security, including flooding and wildfires, and maritime awareness capabilities. The project also showcases ICEYE's unique ability to provide a seamless continuum of SAR capabilities spanning satellite delivery and data services. We very much look forward to collaborating with the Greek space industry and to accelerating its growth", said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou said: "We are excited to partner with ICEYE on this critical project, which will enhance Greece's capabilities in disaster management and national security. The SAR satellites developed by ICEYE will provide us with unprecedented insights, enabling faster response times and more effective management of natural disasters such as floods. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge space technologies for the safety and well-being of our citizens."

Deputy Minister of Digital Governance, Konstantinos Kyranakis said: "This agreement marks a significant step forward in Greece's space program. By harnessing the power of SAR satellite data, we will greatly improve our ability to monitor and protect key areas of interest, both on land and at sea, under any light and weather conditions. We are confident that this partnership, not only will strengthen our disaster response capabilities but will also drive innovation within the Greek space sector."

Secretary General of Telecommunications and Posts, Prof. Konstantinos Karantzalos said: We have designed and now implementing an ambitious satellite programme that will significantly enhance our upstream and downstream capabilities. With this contract today between ESA and the consortium lead by ICEYE we emphasise on 24/7 dual-use remote sensing monitoring applications including object detection and surveillance based on very high resolution radar."

"The assignment of the development of the Greek SAR Constellation to ICEYE is a proof of the Agency's continuous commitment in supporting National initiatives from the ESA Member States, and demonstrates ESA's unique ability to maximise the cross-benefit of all such initiatives by providing a unified framework for observations exchange among and for the benefit of Member States. Having included ICEYE's X-Band SAR observation capability in the Greek National Satellite Space Project is yet another powerful example of space technologies providing immediate and critical benefits here on Earth," said the Director of Earth Observation Programmes at the European Space Agency Simonetta Cheli.

Carried out under an ESA Contract in the frame of the Greek National Satellite Space Project.

