ICEYE launches the ISR Cell, bringing tactical space-based intelligence anywhere

Proven in NATO exercises, the ISR Cell is a first-of-its-kind, easy-to-deploy mobile unit that radically compresses the ISR loop from hours to minutes — from collection requirements to intelligence dissemination.

HELSINKI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE , the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations, today launched the ISR Cell — an end-to-end containerized unit that gives defense forces direct access to space-based tactical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) in near-real-time, enhancing decision-making speed and effectiveness.

ICEYE ISR Cell.

Designed to plug-and-play with any ICEYE mission, sovereign or ICEYE-operated, the ISR Cell moves space-based intelligence from centralized nodes to the edge. Proven in military exercises, the ISR Cell strengthens ICEYE's offering to defense customers and advances its ambition to become a primary provider of critical ISR infrastructure to allied nations.

The ISR Cell directly addresses the primary bottleneck in the ISR cycle: the rapid, reliable exploitation of increasingly complex data. It provides every level of command direct access to satellite tasking, downlink, AI-assisted analysis, and secure intelligence dissemination — on-site and on tactical timelines. This capability, previously limited to strategic command levels, can now be rapidly deployed to high-risk environments and act as a critical backup in the event of an outage of a fixed, centralized ground segment.

Unlike traditional satellite intelligence, which is optimized for strategic or operational decisions over hours or days, the ISR Cell is engineered to bring satellite intelligence to tactical timescales, delivering critical intelligence in minutes. Aerial systems can be used effectively for real-time intel, but their utility is limited by range, line-of-sight, and vulnerability to electronic warfare. The ISR Cell overcomes these constraints by bringing space-based intelligence directly to the tactical edge.

Beyond its utility in conflict zones, where it provides access to tactical space-based ISR, the ISR Cell provides critical resilience and operational flexibility for a wide range of tactical applications, including on-site tasking and independent downlinking. This creates a much-needed layer of resilience on the ground for the increasingly critical infrastructure in space.

"The ISR Cell is a massive leap forward in transforming how military organizations gain access to critical intelligence. It puts strategic-grade space intelligence tools in the hands of the commander in minutes, not hours or days, fundamentally changing how modern operations are planned and executed," said Pekka Laurila, CSO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

Laurila continued, "The ICEYE ISR Cells are already in production, with first customer deliveries scheduled for early 2026. This foundational capability, combined with our latest Gen4 satellites, makes satellite intelligence more efficient and directly accessible to every decision node, enabling faster and more reliable ISR loops across the force at scale."

ICEYE has recently solidified its position in the military and defense sector by securing several key agreements. The company will deliver its SAR satellite technology and space-based ISR capabilities to the Armed Forces of Poland , the Portuguese Air Force , the Royal Netherlands Air Force , and the Finnish Defence Forces . These partnerships, along with a separate agreement to provide SAR data to NATO Allied Command Operations , highlight ICEYE's role as a crucial provider of intelligence infrastructure for allied nations.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 900 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.com

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767862/ICEYE_ISR_Cell.jpg