ICEYE launches four new satellites and introduces its new Generation 4 satellite

ICEYE's latest SAR satellite innovation, the Generation 4 satellite, brings unique imaging capabilities for enhanced target detection and classification, serving the need for space-based technology in the global defense and ISR markets.

HELSINKI, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imaging for high-fidelity Earth Observation, persistent monitoring, and natural catastrophe solutions, has successfully launched four new 25 cm resolution satellites, strengthening the company's SAR satellite constellation, the largest in the world. Among the satellites was ICEYE's Generation 4 satellite ("Gen4"), marking another leap in the company's rapid innovation in SAR technology. These satellites will extend ICEYE's leadership in imaging for the most challenging applications in natural catastrophe response and national security.

ICEYE’s latest SAR satellite innovation, the Generation 4 satellite, brings unique imaging capabilities for enhanced target detection and classification, serving the need for space-based technology in the global defense and ISR markets.

The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and successfully lifted off on March 15, 2025, aboard the Transporter-13 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. Each spacecraft has established communication, and routine commissioning operations are underway.

ICEYE's Gen4 satellite provides the best SAR image quality available and marks a significant breakthrough in SAR satellite technology and in the industry. This groundbreaking technology advancement builds on ICEYE's space heritage and doubles both the size of the SAR antenna and radiated SAR power. This enables Gen4 satellites to more than double the imaging area, ranging from 150 km to 400 km swath width. The images contain 30% greater information density. The improvements also include advanced orbit control for target imaging, and more imaging capacity for congested areas in a single satellite pass.

This new generation will empower customers with enhanced situational awareness, faster decision-making capabilities, and improved mission outcomes. Detection and classification of vessels, vehicles, or aircraft will be much easier, which is key in demanding defense and intelligence environments. ICEYE will release further details about the full suite of Generation 4 technology improvements and customer applications in the coming weeks.

"With the launch of the Generation 4 satellite, ICEYE continues to lead the innovation in the SAR satellite industry. As we aim to be the primary provider of critical infrastructure for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to allied nations, our SAR development serves the growing demand for space-based technology in the global defense markets," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

With today's launch, ICEYE has launched 48 SAR satellites into orbit for the company and its customers since 2018 and plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025, 2026, and beyond. ICEYE's first launch of the year in January 2025 successfully deployed four new satellites.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.com

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642433/ICEYE_Gen_4_Satellite_Innovation.jpg