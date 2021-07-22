Iceotope Announces OEM Agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Provide Liquid Cooling at the Edge

Ku:l Extreme is a highly ruggedised Micro Data Centre solution for distributing enterprise-grade computing to extreme edge environments where people, airborne contaminants, moisture and the elements provide a real IT challenge and threat. This game-changing solution is single server enabled, ultra-efficient and highly scalable. It provides zero-touch operation with advanced Out of Band Management offering complete control of the entire system, remotely.

Iceotope Technologies CEO, David Craig said: "Today, IT and data center managers are being tasked to meet targets for sustainability whilst data gravity creates more complexity as it draws more and more processing and analytics power to the edge, in closer proximity to the point of use. This OEM agreement with HPE provides access to the most efficient and effective solution for maintaining servers in an optimum environment for reliable IT services."

The announcement of the OEM agreement with HPE follows on from the 2019 formation of a strategic alliance between Iceotope, Schneider Electric and Avnet - the global technology solutions provider - to offer an innovative response to challenges driven by rising chip and rack densities, pressures to increase energy efficiency, space constraints, water usage restrictions and harsh edge environments. With RedFish- compliant Out-of-Band-Management capabilities and Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT solution, remote monitoring and management is taken to a new level enabling proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of IT environments, so infrastructure performance is optimized and risk is minimized.

Phil Cutrone, vice president and general manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE said: "There is a greater need for zero-touch edge computing capabilities to ensure reliability at remote locations when in-person monitoring and maintenance is not always feasible. Our latest collaboration with Iceotope Technologies addresses these requirements by integrating Iceotope's Ku:l Extreme chassis with high-performing HPE ProLiant servers that feature HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLo) for out-of-band communications management. The combined solution enables customers to access high density applications using precision immersion, liquid-cooled racks for instant deployment in any environment, whether it is in on-premises in a data center or at the edge."

Nicole Enright, President of Avnet Integrated said: "The use of precision immersion cooling is inevitable, especially with the explosive requirement for reliable, high performance edge computing. Through its alliance with Iceotope and Schneider Electric, and an extensive OEM relationship with HPE, Avnet Integrated is uniquely enabled to integrate and deploy, precision-cooled IT racks populated with HPE servers. Leveraging our global integration footprint, global implementation and support services, and our commanding financial services offering, we're able to deliver on the promise of reliable, long-term performance anywhere at the edge - with full warranty and support. Avnet thus advances the ease of use and deployment of liquid cooled computer systems wherever they are needed by end-users, as their trusted IT service provider."

Chassis-level Precision Immersion Cooling for the IT Stack from the Cloud to the Edge

Liquid cooling offers significant benefits in the area of simplicity, cost, heat capture, and energy efficiency. While these advantages are both tangible and measurable, other liquid cooling technologies will have design constraints that are likely to be imposed on the IT design with possible performance limitations depending on the solution provider.

Iceotope's chassis-level precision immersion cooling solution removes the heat from every part of your system reliably and efficiently. Precision delivery of dielectric coolant mitigates the need to constrain the design of the IT solution, while maximising the cooling directly to the hotspots. This means there are no performance-throttling hotspots and no front-to-back air-cooling, or bottom to top immersion constraints.

