ICCPP ODM+ Presents OPOD: A Recap of the Sensational Presence at Vapexpo2024 in France

PARIS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICCPP ODM+ stole the show at Vapexpo 2024 in Paris with their groundbreaking product, OPOD. This exceptional sustainable pod system e-cigarette solution garnered immense attention and left a lasting impression on the vaping industry. Let's take a moment to highlight the key moments and achievements of ICCPP ODM+ at this prestigious event.

VAPEX24 ON SITE

OPOD, with its sleek and compact design, immediately caught the eye of attendees. Its stylish airpods-like appearance combined with its convenient size made it a favorite among vaping enthusiasts. With an ultra-compact box appearance of 68mm high, 38.6mm wide and 21mm thick, the OPOD's portability and ease of use were highly praised throughout the event.

One of the standout features of OPOD is its ability to offer infinite customization with interchangeable pods. Attendees were thrilled by the vast range of flavors and options available. From classic tobacco to exotic fruity blends, OPOD catered to every individual's taste preferences. With the upgraded Mesh coil, its more evenly distributed honeycomb mesh heaters make OPOD atomised e-liquid more delicate, with richer and stronger flavour release, and also reduce the risk of spitting e-liquid.

OPOD is also a removable and rechargeable battery vape solution that complies with the requirements of the latest EU Battery Act and sustainability regulations. Users are free to open and close the special "Super Window" to replace batteries and recharge them freely without the need to use any tools, without worrying about the environmental issues associated with disposable batteries, which are frequently thrown away, and the remaining power life while vaping. This remarkable feature sets the OPOD apart from other pod system solutions on the market.

In addition, ICCPP ODM+ presented their state-of-the-art ultra-thin pod system solution, BLADE X, at Vapexpo2024, featuring the powder-free GENE TREE ceramic coil technology. This patented innovative technology not only ensured the safety and compliance of the product, with more evenly temperature control and less harmful chemical substance release while vaping, but also offered exceptional performance with longer lifespan and excellent flavor consistency. Attendees were impressed by the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into developing this advanced solution. Moreover, ICCPP ODM+ showcased their expertise in providing TPD-compliant solutions. Their dedication to meeting regulatory standards and offering customizable pod system and disposable product options garnered attention from industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Vapexpo2024 was a tremendous success for ICCPP ODM+ and the OPOD solution. The positive feedback and overwhelming interest received during the exhibition reaffirm ICCPP ODM+'s commitment to delivering exceptional vaping experiences. Looking ahead, ICCPP ODM+ will continue to push boundaries and revolutionize the vaping industry with their dedication to sustainability, customization, and superior performance of vape products.

To learn more about ICCPP ODM+ business and products, please refer to the website: www.iccpp.com, and contact odmsales@iccpp.com .

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374281/VAPEX24_ON_SITE.jpg