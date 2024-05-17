ICANN DNS Forum: Internet Experts to Gather in Bali to Strengthen International Collaboration

Third Asia Pacific DNS Forum Runs From 23 to 24 July 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI) will hold the third Asia Pacific (APAC) Domain Name System (DNS) Forum in Bali, Indonesia, from 23 to 24 July 2024. ICANN is an international, nonprofit organization that coordinates the DNS and plays a key role in ensuring a global, interoperable, and secure Internet. PANDI is the designated country code top-level domain manager of .id.

With the theme of "Building Bridges: Strengthening Collaboration to Shape the Internet's Future," the APAC DNS Forum in Bali will convene regional and international experts to explore enhanced cooperation to seize the Internet's opportunities and tackle its challenges. As the technical backbone, the DNS supports the global Internet and the opportunities and innovations it generates. For the DNS to continue to fulfill this crucial role in the future, it depends on the cooperation of markets, technologies, and stakeholders. Without that cooperation, the globally interoperable Internet that we all take for granted may be at risk.

The envisaged expansion of the domain name sector is expected to unlock economic opportunities and remove language barriers to connect the unconnected. The Forum will explore how the APAC region can harness these opportunities and contribute to digital transformation. The impact of legislative initiatives on the Internet and the importance of the multistakeholder model of Internet governance will also be discussed.

"Aligned with this year's theme, PANDI and ICANN are building bridges between Indonesia, the global Internet ecosystem, and the regional community. Such collaboration and engagement are extremely important for the future of the Internet. This event will especially provide important discourses for Internet's future, including exploration on how we deploy and integrate Blockchain technology in relevant and contextual scope of global Internet governance," said John Sihar Simanjuntak, President, PANDI Board. "We are grateful to the Ministry of Communications and Informatics Indonesia, who are supporting the event."

With regional partners, ICANN has held DNS Forums in Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East, all with the same goal – ICANN and global DNS community to collaborate, network, and exchange ideas about the domain name industry and the future of the Internet.

"We are proud to bring the APAC DNS Forum to Indonesia to build on the success of this regional format," said Jia-Rong Low, Vice President and Managing Director of ICANN APAC. "We are excited to analyze the opportunities and challenges the Internet has to offer for our region, and hope that the Forum becomes a thought leader event for participants to benefit from these insights."

The hybrid APAC DNS Forum 2024 will be held at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua.

Registration is now open for both in-person and virtual participation. Leading up to APAC DNS Forum 2024, four pre-event webinars will be held in June and July on topics related to the Forum's theme. The full schedule will be announced by the end of May 2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information on the APAC DNS Forum 2024, and to participate, please visit the event website.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

About PANDI



Pengelola Nama Domain Internet Indonesia (PANDI) was founded in 2006 and received redelegation from IANA as the Registry of .id in 2013. PANDI is an association consisting of multi-stakeholder membership including representatives of government, Internet Industry Operators, and Academics. Number of registered .id has grown to become the biggest ccTLD in Southeast Asia with 951,421 Domain Names as of 31 December 2023. The .id domain name represents Indonesia, identity, idea and more, for it has its own Domain Names Disputes Resolution managed directly by PANDI.

