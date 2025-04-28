ICANN DNS Forum in Hanoi: Leaders Convene to Shape the Multilingual Internet

Fourth Asia Pacific DNS Forum runs from 8 to 9 May 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold the fourth Domain Name System (DNS) Forum in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at the InterContinental Hanoi Landmark 72 in Hanoi, Viet Nam, from 8 to 9 May 2025. ICANN is an international, nonprofit organization that coordinates the DNS and plays a key role in ensuring a global, interoperable, and secure Internet. Viet Nam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC), the national Internet registry in Viet Nam, is the local host.

APAC DNS Forum logo

The APAC DNS Forum 2025 in Hanoi will bring together regional and international experts to discuss paths toward a more multilingual Internet. An important area of focus will be how language and script diversity can help achieve this. Enabling the use of additional scripts and languages in the DNS is essential in making the Internet more available to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

Highlights of the event include the opening plenary where panelists will discuss the future of the Internet and the domain name space, and the current and future initiatives to bring the next billion Internet users online. Another key session will explore the 20-year review of the World Summit on the Information Society outcomes (WSIS+20) and its potential implications for the APAC region.

ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha, ICANN President and CEO Kurtis Lindqvist, and several ICANN Board members, along with representatives from VNNIC, business and technical industries, and civil society will attend the APAC DNS Forum 2025 in Hanoi.

"This is the fourth year that we're hosting the DNS Forum for our APAC community and we are excited to be in Hanoi, known for its rich history and vibrant culture," said Samiran Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director of ICANN APAC. "We look forward to hearing the voices from the region on key topics concerning the future of the Internet."

"VNNIC is very honored to be selected as the local host of APAC DNS Forum, a major event for experts and communities working in the domain name industry in the Asia Pacific region," said Nguyen Hong Thang, Director General, VNNIC. "We hope that the community will have a great time meeting in Hanoi and discussing the safe, secure, and reliable development of domain names, the DNS, and the role of ccTLDs in promoting the development of the Internet for everyone with the key message 'Internet for all'."

ICANN, along with regional stakeholders, has held DNS Forums in Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East, all with the same goal – for ICANN and the global DNS community to gather and collaborate, network, and exchange ideas about the domain name industry and the future of the Internet.

For the first time, the APAC DNS Forum 2025 is co-located with the 2025 Contracted Parties (CP) Summit and Universal Acceptance (UA) Day 2025 . The CP Summit will be held 5 to 7 May while UA Day will be held as part of the Forum, on 8 May. A networking session on the evening of 7 May will start the Forum.

One-time registration will provide access to all sessions, including the APAC DNS Forum, CP Summit, and UA Day. To register for in-person or virtual participation for the events, please visit this link .

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674463/APAC_DNS_FORUM.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810953/ICANN_Logo.jpg