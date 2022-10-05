ICANN Board Elects New Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ICANN75 Annual General Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announced a new leadership team to head the ICANN Board of Directors. Tripti Sinha and Danko Jevtović were elected Board Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively. Additionally, four new Board members took their seats.

The new ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha brings more than three decades of experience in Internet and Internet infrastructure technologies. She was selected to serve as Chair by her fellow Board members and previously served as ICANN's Board Governance Committee Chair. The Board Governance Committee will now be led by fellow Board member Sarah Deutsch.

Selected for the Board by ICANN's 2018 Nominating Committee, Sinha previously held leadership roles in ICANN working with the root server community. She currently serves as Assistant Vice President and Chief Technology Officer in the Division of Information Technology and the Executive Director of the Mid-Atlantic Crossroads at the University of Maryland.

"It is an honor to be selected chair of the ICANN Board of Directors," said Sinha. "The Internet is used by more than five billion people today, with more coming online every day. ICANN plays a critical role in the technical governance of the Internet, and it is our responsibility to ensure that it remains stable, secure, and resilient for those users. I look forward to working with the Board, the organization, and the ICANN community to serve ICANN's mission and protect this global resource."

The new ICANN Board Vice-Chair Danko Jevtović also brings much experience to his role, including governance. He most recently served as ICANN Board's Finance Committee Chair and will continue to serve in that role as well. Jevtović previously was a founding partner of one of the first Internet service providers in Serbia, SezamPro, and is currently a partner at Jugodata Ltd. He also was also selected for the Board by ICANN's 2018 Nominating Committee.

The ICANN Board also welcomed the following new members: Chris Chapman and Sajid Rahman, selected by the ICANN Nominating Committee; Christian Kaufmann, selected by the Address Supporting Organization; and Wes Hardaker, selected as the Root Server System Advisory Committee's non-voting liaison to the Board.

Outgoing Chair Maarten Botterman and Vice-Chair León Sánchez remain on the Board of Directors and will work to support the new leadership.

The ICANN Board, composed of 20 members from five geographic world regions, is the oversight body of ICANN.

The new Board leaders were elected during ICANN's Annual General Meeting, held from 17 to 22 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. More than 1,200 attendees participated in person, and more than 800 attended remotely. They took part in more than 200 working and training sessions and discussed issues crucial to a secure, stable, interoperable Internet, including Domain Name System security threats, Universal Acceptance of domain names, and geopolitical, legislative, and regulatory developments that affect the functioning of the Internet.

For more information about ICANN's Board of Directors, please visit here.

For a high-resolution image of Tripti Sinha, please visit here.

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you have to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique, so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a not-for-profit public-benefit corporation and a community with participants from all over the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810953/ICANN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ICANN