Ibuprofen Market Size 2024 - is Expected to Grow USD 112.3 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibuprofen Market is Segmented by Type (USP, EP), by Application (Suspension, Tablet, Capsule): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Pharmaceuticals & Biotech .

The Global Ibuprofen Market Size is expected to reach USD 112.3 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28E9344/Ibuprofen_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Ibuprofen Market:

Because of the rising prevalence of pain and inflammatory diseases worldwide, as well as the popularity of self-medication and over-the-counter medications, consumers are increasingly turning to Ibuprofen for efficient pain management and anti-inflammatory effects. The growing senior population, which is more likely to suffer from age-related illnesses, and the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities both fuel the market's expansion and increase demand for pain management products.

Because it complies with the strict quality and safety guidelines established by the US Pharmacopoeia, Ibuprofen USP is the recommended brand. This accreditation guarantees that the Ibuprofen product satisfies particular standards for potency, purity, and manufacturing procedures, giving customers and healthcare professionals trust.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-28E9344/ibuprofen

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF IBUPROFEN MARKET

The market for ibuprofen is expanding significantly due to the rising prevalence of inflammatory and pain diseases worldwide. With its broad range of uses, including the lowering of fever, mild to moderate pain relief , and anti-inflammatory qualities, Ibuprofen has emerged as a preferred option for people with a variety of illnesses. The rising incidence of ailments including headaches, arthritis, and muscular strains significantly adds to the rising need for Ibuprofen across a wide range of populations. Ibuprofen's over-the-counter (OTC) availability is essential to the drug's expansion in the market. The accessibility of acquiring drugs without a prescription has led to a spike in the usage of Ibuprofen among consumers who want to self-medicate.

The aging of the world's population is a major element driving the Ibuprofen market. Elderly people frequently struggle with inflammatory aging-related disorders such osteoarthritis and persistent pain. This group has a greater need for pain treatment options that work, which drives higher demand for Ibuprofen since it strikes a balance between safety and effectiveness—two factors that are very important to older folks. The market for Ibuprofen is expanding due in part to the growing interest in sports and fitness activities throughout the world. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts frequently experience joint discomfort, muscular strains, and sports-related injuries. Because of its anti-inflammatory qualities, ibuprofen is a popular option for treating pain and promoting healing, which increases demand in this market.

The market for Ibuprofen is further propelled by the pharmaceutical industry's increased focus on pain treatment remedies. Ongoing research and development endeavors focus on augmenting the effectiveness and safety characteristics of analgesics; Ibuprofen is a prominent and extensively researched alternative. The pharmaceutical industry's innovations and partnerships support the growth of the market.

Market expansion is facilitated by rising consumer knowledge of Ibuprofen's efficacy and safety. Encouraging campaigns and information sharing on the proper dosage, usage, and possible adverse effects of Ibuprofen enable customers to make well-informed decisions. When people grow more discriminating in their healthcare choices, the market is enhanced by the emphasis on appropriate medicine consumption.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28E9344&lic=single-user

IBUPROFEN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

There is fierce rivalry in the market. With over 81% of the market, Xinhua Pharmaceutical, IOLCP, Granules Biocause, Shasun, BASF, and SI Group are the leaders in the sector.

With a production market share of around 48%, China is the world's biggest supplier of ibuprofen. With a production market share of around 30%, India is the second-largest supplier of ibuprofen.

With a sales market share of about 29%, North America is the largest sales region. Europe has a 26% sales market share, making it the second-largest sales region after North America.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-28E9344/Ibuprofen_Market

Key Players:

Xinhua Pharmaceutical

IOLCP

Granules Biocause

Strides Shasun

BASF AG

SI Group

Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical

Hisoar

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-28E9344/Ibuprofen_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Ibuprofen Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

- Ibuprofen Suspension Market

- Ibuprofen Soft Capsules market is projected to reach USD 486.4 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 332 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.2%.

- Ibuprofen for External Use Market

- Ibuprofen Injection market is projected to reach USD 9019.4 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 5670 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 7.0%.

- Ibuprofen and Codeine Phosphate Tablets Market

- Dexibuprofen Market

- Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API market is projected to reach USD 650.8 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 516.7 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.4%.

- Reagent Grade Ibuprofen Sodium Market

- Ibuprofen Capsules Market

- NSAIDs for Dysmenorrhea market is projected to reach USD 5588.4 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 3892 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 5.2%.

- Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market

- Antipyretic and Analgesic Raw Materials market is projected to grow from USD 2832 Million in 2023 to USD 3129.7 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7%.

- Coxsackievirus Infections Treatment Market

- Carprofen market is projected to reach USD 97.2 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 73 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.7%.

- Ibuprofen Arginine Market

- Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market

- Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.co

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg