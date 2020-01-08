IBM Working with Over 100 Organizations to Advance Practical Quantum Computing; Signs New Collaborations with Anthem, Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Woodside Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Stanford University, Georgia Tech, and Startups to Global Quantum Ecosystem

IBM Q Network broadens its global footprint of commercial, academic, startup, government and research collaborations to advance quantum computing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at CES, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the expansion of the IBM Q Network™, which now includes over 100 organizations, across multiple industries, including: Airline, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Energy, Insurance, Materials and Electronics. Anthem, Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Woodside Energy are among the latest organizations to begin to explore practical applications using quantum computing.

In addition to these industry leaders, a number of academic, government research labs and startups have also joined the IBM Q Network, including the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Stanford University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, AIQTech, Beit, Quantum Machines, Tradeteq and Zurich Instruments.

These organizations join over 200,000 users, who have run hundreds of billions of executions on IBM's quantum systems and simulators through the IBM Cloud. This has led to the publication of more than 200 third-party research papers on practical quantum applications.

IBM also recently announced the planned installation of the first two IBM Q System One commercial universal quantum computers outside the US – one with Europe's leading organization for applied research, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, in Germany; another with The University of Tokyo. Both are designed to advance country-wide research and provide an education framework program to engage universities, industry, and government to grow a quantum computing community and foster new economic opportunities.

As part of the network, these organizations now have access to IBM's quantum expertise and resources, open source Qiskit software and developer tools, as well as cloud-based access to the IBM Quantum Computation Center, which now includes 15 of the most-advanced quantum computers commercially available to explore practical applications for business and science, including a 53-qubit system – the most in the industry.

"We are entering the quantum age, and IBM is working with our partners to apply this new technology in a way that can solve major business and societal problems," said Dario Gil, Director of IBM Research. "Quantum computing will have a profound impact on key issues like finding new materials to capture carbon in the global fight against climate change, as well as the discovery of new chemistries that might power more energy efficient batteries."

Commercial organizations joining the IBM Q Network include:

Anthem, Inc.: Anthem is a leading health benefits company and will be expanding its research and development efforts to explore how quantum computing may further enhance the consumer healthcare experience. Anthem brings its expertise in working with healthcare data to the Q Network. Quantum computing has the potential to analyze vast amounts of data inaccessible to classical computing, while also enhancing privacy and security. This technology also has the potential to help individuals lead healthier lives in a number of ways, such as helping in the development of more accurate and personalized treatment options and improving the prediction of health conditions.

Academic institutions and government research labs joining the IBM Q Network include:

Georgia Tech : The university has agreed to join the IBM Q Hub at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to advance the fundamental research and use of quantum computing in building software infrastructure to make it easier to operate quantum machines, and developing specialized error mitigation techniques. Access to IBM commercial quantum systems will also allow Georgia Tech researchers to better understand the error patterns in existing quantum computers, which can help with developing the architecture for future machines.

Startups joining the IBM Q Network include:

AIQTECH INC: Based in Toronto , AiQ is an artificial intelligence software enterprise set to unleash the power of AI to "learn" complex systems. In particular, it provides a platform to characterize and optimize quantum hardware, algorithms, and simulations in real time. This collaboration with the IBM Q Network provides a unique opportunity to expand AiQ's software backends from quantum simulation to quantum control and contribute to the advancement of the field.

CES attendees can visit the IBM Quantum booth, GL-7, in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Grand Lobby, through January 10 to meet with IBM experts, learn more about IBM quantum technology, and discover how everyone from individual developers and domain experts, to entire industries can benefit from getting quantum ready, today.

For more information about the IBM Q Network, as well as a full list of all partners, members, and hubs, visit https://www.ibm.com/quantum-computing/network/overview.

