IBM Brings Its Most Advanced AI-Powered Security Portfolio to Clients, and is Strengthened by Ongoing Project Glasswing Work

As adversaries weaponize AI against the systems organizations depend on, IBM is putting cutting-edge defenses in the hands of clients

ARMONK, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the latest expansion of its enterprise security program for the AI era, and partners with Anthropic as a member of Project Glasswing, an industry initiative to defend the world's critical software infrastructure.

For decades, IBM has secured the systems the world depends on, from mainframes processing global financial transactions to the open-source platforms and hybrid cloud environments at the core of critical industries in more than 175 countries. As attackers use frontier AI to accelerate every phase of the attack lifecycle, from reconnaissance to vulnerability discovery to exploitation, IBM is pairing its deep experience with a new generation of defenses built for the AI era.

Project Glasswing extends these efforts, uniting a coalition of security and technology leaders committed to protecting essential infrastructure and sharing findings across industries. As part of Glasswing, IBM has been identifying and remediating vulnerabilities in widely used software and sharing those findings with the broader community.

"AI-powered attacks have already moved beyond what traditional defenses can match. We're helping clients assess their exposure and putting tools like IBM Concert to work in more environments. Separately, as part of Project Glasswing, we've been hardening our own products and contributing fixes back to the open-source community. The collaboration makes the entire ecosystem stronger," said Rob Thomas, SVP Software & Chief Commercial Officer, IBM.

This is where IBM is already investing and leading:

IBM Concert uses AI to help organizations find and fix vulnerabilities before threats happen by unifying application, infrastructure, and network signals into a single, operational view — moving organizations from passive monitoring to coordinated, intelligent response. Its built-in security capabilities extend into the developer's IDE through IBM Concert Secure Coder, which detects and prioritizes risks by business impact and generates automatic remediations as code is written, stopping vulnerabilities before they reach production.

uses AI to help organizations find and fix vulnerabilities before threats happen by unifying application, infrastructure, and network signals into a single, operational view — moving organizations from passive monitoring to coordinated, intelligent response. Its built-in security capabilities extend into the developer's IDE through IBM Concert Secure Coder, which detects and prioritizes risks by business impact and generates automatic remediations as code is written, stopping vulnerabilities before they reach production. IBM Consulting helps clients translate new AI-driven risks into their specific environments by redesigning vulnerability and open-source management for compressed timelines. IBM Autonomous Security, a multi-agent service, delivers coordinated detection, decision-making, and response at machine speed, supported by IBM's business partners.

helps clients translate new AI-driven risks into their specific environments by redesigning vulnerability and open-source management for compressed timelines. IBM Autonomous Security, a multi-agent service, delivers coordinated detection, decision-making, and response at machine speed, supported by IBM's business partners. IBM and Red Hat's open-source leadership helps clients mitigate the risks that come with using unsupported code. By contributing fixes proactively and maintaining enterprise-grade versions of widely used open-source components, IBM and Red Hat can move quickly when issues arise — giving clients the confidence of open source with the reassurance of reliable, rapid support.

IBM contributes findings from Glasswing through coordinated disclosure, upstream open-source patches, and best practices shared with fellow participants — reflecting the company's long-held view that openness and scrutiny are prerequisites for security at scale.

About IBM



IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.



Visit www.ibm.com for more information.



Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Brophy

Elizabeth.brophy@ibm.com

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