IBM Announces New Platform for Financial Institutions and Regulated Enterprises Entering the Digital Asset Economy

With IBM Digital Asset Haven, clients can manage digital assets across various blockchains, all while conforming to their sovereignty, security, and compliance requirements

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the launch of IBM Digital Asset Haven, a comprehensive platform for financial institutions, governments, and corporations to securely manage and scale their digital asset operations. Banks and governments now have a single solution to manage their digital asset lifecycle – from custody to transactions to settlement – that helps them meet compliance obligations while being integration-ready.

Developed in collaboration with Dfns, a leading digital wallet infrastructure provider, IBM Digital Asset Haven integrates the full-stack infrastructure and security of IBM with Dfns digital asset custody and management capabilities. The Dfns platform has created 15 million wallets for over 250 clients, furthering its commitment to support complex compliance, performance, and security requirements.

With the adoption of tokenized assets and stablecoins increasing, institutions will need to evolve. The digital asset space presents a critical opportunity for financial institutions modernizing their product portfolios. IBM Digital Asset Haven empowers these institutions to participate in this new economy with the security and technical assurance for which IBM has become renowned in other mission-critical operations. Designed to be a holistic solution with industry-leading security, IBM Digital Asset Haven can provide clients with native support for key residency controls, programmable multi-party approvals, and policy-driven governance frameworks.

Transaction Lifecycle Management supports the blockchain transaction process, from automation and routing to monitoring and settlement, across more than 40 connected public and private blockchains.

supports the blockchain transaction process, from automation and routing to monitoring and settlement, across more than 40 connected public and private blockchains. Governance and Entitlement Management via a unified framework for wallet access, policy enforcement, and transaction approvals. It's supported by multi-party authorization workflows configurable for a broad range of operational scenarios.

via a unified framework for wallet access, policy enforcement, and transaction approvals. It's supported by multi-party authorization workflows configurable for a broad range of operational scenarios. Integrated Third-Party Solutions designed to accelerate deployment with pre-integrated services for identity verification (KYC), financial crime prevention (AML), yield generation, and more. Clients can implement additional integrations via developer-friendly REST APIs, SDKs, and tools. This strategy positions partners and developers to integrate their solutions with IBM Digital Asset Haven to accelerate innovation.

designed to accelerate deployment with pre-integrated services for identity verification (KYC), financial crime prevention (AML), yield generation, and more. Clients can implement additional integrations via developer-friendly REST APIs, SDKs, and tools. This strategy positions partners and developers to integrate their solutions with IBM Digital Asset Haven to accelerate innovation. Holistic Security and Key Management is built on IBM's infrastructure for secured digital asset operations, including support for Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Hardware Security Module (HSM)-based signing using the IBM Crypto Express 8S HSMs embedded in IBM Z and LinuxONE. IBM Digital Asset Haven also integrates IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator (IBM OSO) for secured cold storage operations, which are required by regulatory bodies in an increasing number of jurisdictions globally. Combined with quantum-safe cryptography guidance, this approach is built to give regulated institutions the flexibility to generate, rotate, and store cryptographic keys to support their compliance requirements with jurisdictional mandates while also helping to prepare digital asset security against emerging, potential quantum threats.

"With IBM Digital Asset Haven, our clients have the opportunity to enter and expand into the digital asset space backed by IBM's level of security and reliability," said Tom McPherson, General Manager, IBM Z and LinuxONE. "This new, unified platform delivers the resilience and data governance they have been asking for, empowering governments and enterprises to build the next generation of financial services."

"For digital assets to be integrated into core banking and capital markets systems, the underlying infrastructure must meet the same standards as traditional financial rails," said Clarisse Hagège, CEO of Dfns. "Together with IBM, we've built a platform that goes beyond custody to orchestrate the full digital asset ecosystem, paving the way for digital assets to move from pilot programs to production at a global scale."

IBM Digital Asset Haven is expected to be available via SaaS in Q4 2025 and Hybrid SaaS leveraging LinuxONE and/or IBM Z in Q4 2025, and is planned for on–premises in Q2 2026. For more information, visit www.ibm.com/products/digital-asset-haven.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.

