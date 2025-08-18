IBM and the USTA Roll Out AI-Powered Fan Experiences for 2025 US Open

'Match Chat' AI assistant answers questions in real-time, during and after all 254 singles matches

Enhanced IBM SlamTracker to offer live Likelihood to Win projections, while 'Key Points' instantly summarizes articles on USOpen.org and the US Open app

New global IBM survey confirms demand for AI-powered fan experiences on the rise

ARMONK, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) today announced a new lineup of AI-powered digital experiences coming to USOpen.org and the US Open app for this year's tournament. Co-created by IBM and the USTA, the features are designed to deliver millions of tennis fans worldwide more of the customized, nonstop coverage they crave throughout the two-week Grand Slam.

Serving first is Match Chat, an interactive AI assistant available during and after all 254 singles matches. Fans can engage the tool by selecting a pre-written prompt or typing their own question on topics such as player stats, head-to-head records, match insights and even player name pronunciations (e.g., 'who has converted more break points in the match?').

Built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate technologies – including AI agents and large language models (LLMs) such as IBM Granite – Match Chat is trained on the US Open editorial style and leverages real-time data to provide users with responses.

An enhanced version of IBM SlamTracker is back, now offering fans live Likelihood to Win probabilities for every singles match. The tool will update in near real-time with projected win percentages that can change throughout each match, based on AI-powered analysis of player statistics, expert opinion and match momentum. For post-match insights, AI Commentary will once again offer AI-generated audio and subtitles in English for highlight videos of men's and women's singles matches.

Rounding out this year's lineup is Key Points built with watsonx which creates three-bullet summaries of articles, tournament data and match analysis on the US Open app and website. By simply clicking a button at the top of the article page, fans will receive a "TL:DR" (Too Long; Didn't Read) recap of all the action they are looking to follow.

The new and enhanced capabilities come at a time when audience demand for more dynamic digital content is accelerating. According to a new global survey also out today from Morning Consult and commissioned by IBM, 86% of tennis fans surveyed worldwide see value in AI-powered features, with real-time insights and personalized highlights central to how they engage with sports.

"As fan engagement and content consumption habits evolve, IBM and the USTA are at the cutting edge – leveraging data and AI to create unique digital experiences that bring the excitement of the US Open to life for audiences around the world," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM. "We're applying the same powerful technologies that we use with client partners across all industries to meet the demands of tennis fans, deepening the connection to the players and game we all love."

"Working with IBM, we developed a long-term technology roadmap that has transformed how we operate and connect with fans," said Brian Ryerson, Sr. Director of Digital Strategy at the USTA. "IBM took the time to understand our vision for the US Open, and together we identified the hybrid cloud and AI capabilities needed to bring it to life. Today, those efforts are paying off — delivering real-time insights that enrich the fan experience, while significantly improving the reliability, scalability, and efficiency of our digital platforms and behind-the scenes-operations."

The full findings of IBM and Morning Consult's new survey can be found here.

The 2025 US Open runs from August 18 - September 7. Explore these IBM technologies and more by visiting USOpen.org and/or the US Open app available in the Apple and Android app stores on all mobile devices.

