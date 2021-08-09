IBC Cosponsors Lithium Supply & Markets 2021 Conference - Will Deliver Presentation on Green, Direct Lithium Extraction from Brines, Ores and Recycled Batteries using SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC"), the leader in green, direct lithium extraction, is cosponsoring the Lithium Supply & Markets 2021 Conference (including the EV Battery Materials Summit) to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20-22, 2021 (the "Conference"):

As the premier worldwide event covering lithium and the green energy economy, the Conference will feature a presentation by IBC on green, direct lithium extraction from brines, ores and recycled batteries using SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT").

Updates will be given on the SuperLig® MRT pilot plant, with a production capacity of up to 77 tpa lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LiOH.H2O), being installed by SIMCO, a joint venture between Chilean Grupo Errázuriz and Taiwanese Simbalik Group, to process brines at the Salar de Maricunga. A full scale SuperLig® MRT plant (20000 tpa LiOH.H 2 O) is to be constructed after completion of piloting.

The SuperLig® MRT direct lithium extraction process is based on green chemistry principles and uses no organic solvents. Reagents (dilute acid and water) are recycled. Automated column design incorporates green engineering - simple, compact, easy to use. The SuperLig® MRT process provides:

Exceptionally high Li selectivity and recovery

No pre-removal steps

Rapid Li processing, very short Li inventory times, low working capital requirements

Direct lithium hydroxide production

No water extraction or evaporation

Reinjection of Li-depleted brine directly into salar

Zero carbon footprint, ambient temperature, atmospheric pressure

Minimal waste generation due to the use of green chemistry and green engineering principles

Low CAPEX and OPEX

Steven R. Izatt, President and CEO of IBC commented, "IBC's SuperLig® MRT process for direct lithium extraction is a world-class selective separations technology based on green chemistry and green engineering. We are proud to cosponsor the upcoming Lithium Supply & Markets 2021 Conference. Economic, efficient and green, direct lithium extraction is becoming increasingly critical given the high forecasted demand for electric vehicles and electric storage systems. IBC's leading expertise is based on over thirty years of award-winning excellence in selective separations science and technology, offering unparalleled proficiency in green, direct lithium extraction."

Background of IBC

IBC is an award-winning provider of proprietary and innovative MRT products and processes, based on green chemistry and green engineering, to premier customers worldwide. IBC's SuperLig®, AnaLig® and MacroLig® products and associated processes are used worldwide in manufacturing, analytical and laboratory applications.

For more information: Please contact Steven R. Izatt, President and CEO, at: sizatt@ibcmrt.com or visit: http://www.ibcmrt.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489049/IBC_Logo.jpg

