IBAT College Dublin Offers Fully Funded Online Courses to Essential Workers in Ireland

College offers free education to key workers and affected individuals

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBAT College Dublin, Ireland's leading enterprise-focused third level institution, today announced that it will offer fully funded* online professional training courses to essential workers in a bid to recognise the on-going efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and to give back to the wider community.

The fully funded online professional training courses, that typically last 13 weeks, will also be extended to workers who have had their employment affected as a result of COVID-19. This will allow them to build up the future skills they need to be successful in their careers moving forward.

With the backing of IBAT College Dublin's academic staff, the institution will provide essential workers and workers who have been laid off with free access to high-quality courses and professional qualifications. These programmes will be delivered online across a range of subject areas including business, IT, finance and management over a six-month period. Examples of the courses on offer include Human Resource Management, Project Management, Sales & Marketing, Front End Web Development, Predictive Data Analytics and Mobile App Development.

Commenting on the initiative, Nitin Gupta, Joint Interim Managing Director at IBAT College Dublin said: "These are unprecedented times. The spread of COVID-19 across the world has impacted every one of us and our essential workers are on the frontline of the response to tackling the virus. At IBAT College Dublin, we are committed to supporting our essential workers in every way we can and invite them to take up the fully funded online courses and programmes being made available to them and support their learning journey with us.

"Our courses are also aimed at equipping laid-off workers with the essential skills for when they re-enter the market when this is all behind us all. We basically thought, what could we do to support the community we operate in and I am heartened by the level of support given by our amazing lecturers that has made this possible. Equally, we have had great support and positive feedback from our current students on the smooth transition of our courses to online learning in light of the current pandemic."

Established in 2004, IBAT College Dublin offers undergraduate, postgraduate and professional education within a state-of-the-art learning environment across a range of subject areas including business, accounting, ICT and management.

For more information on the professional training courses on offer and eligibility criteria, please visit https://www.ibat.ie/ or contact the Admissions Office on +353-1-807-5055.

About IBAT College Dublin

IBAT College Dublin offers a blend of high quality undergraduate, postgraduate and professional education within a state-of-the-art learning environment in a range of subject areas including Business, Accounting, ICT and Management. Courses at IBAT College Dublin are designed to reflect the demands of Irish and international students, with up-to-date syllabus reflecting the rapidly changing economy, and flexible study options to suit the needs of today's students. IBAT College Dublin also operates an English Language School at the college, offering general English and Cambridge exam preparation courses to students from all over the world.

*Average price per course is approximately €650 per student.

SOURCE IBAT College Dublin