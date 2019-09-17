iBASEt Appoints Evan Sloss as Head of Business, United Kingdom

Before joining iBASEt, Sloss led sales efforts for Processia as Sales Director, Northern Europe. At SQS Group, Sloss was the Head of Manufacturing, having previously held the position of Sales Manager - PLM. Prior to his role at SQS Group, Sloss was the Client Executive Aerospace & Defence for Dassault Systemes for four years.

"The whole team at iBASEt is glad to have Evan leading our expansion efforts in the UK," said Philippe Boissat, Managing Director, EMEA at iBASEt. "Evan's expertise in the complex manufacturing space in the UK, and Europe as a whole, will make him a great addition to our team."

Sloss will be working with iBASEt's expanding customer base in the UK, including Rolls Royce and BAE Systems among others.

"I'm looking forward to helping iBASEt grow its presence in the UK, as it's the second largest market for aerospace and defense with plans for continued growth," said Sloss. "iBASEt has a vision for complex manufacturing in highly regulated industries, and I'm excited to help the company bring transformative manufacturing and sustainment solutions to customers across Europe."

Mr. Sloss will be leading the iBASEt team at the upcoming MRO Europe conference which is being held October 15-17, 2019 at the ExCel London, Royal Victoria Dock.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a leading provider of software solutions for complex, highly regulated industries, like Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Nuclear, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Shipbuilding. iBASEt's Digital Manufacturing software streamlines and integrates Manufacturing Execution System and Operations Management (MES/MOM), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Enterprise Quality Management Systems (EQMS) for operations and Supplier Quality Management. iBASEt's software is implemented by many leading industrial organizations as part of their enterprise Digital Thread initiatives.

