IBA Group Wins European IT Excellence Award 2019

PRAGUE, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 14, IT Europa announced winners in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019, the leading pan-European awards for resellers, ISVs, Solution Providers, and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners. IBA Group – www.ibagroupit.com - was selected the winner in the Solution Providers' category.

Solution Provider Winner 2019

Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year

"This was a record year – both in the quality and number of entries," says John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa and head of the judges' panel. "It was particularly interesting to see the numbers really tick up in the innovation categories. There is a lot of new thinking being done as to how technology can make a real difference, and it is happening right across Europe."

According to IT Europa, entries were received from companies of all types and sizes, and with a geographic spread from Russia, Belarus and Turkey to the Nordics and Ireland. Germany fielded a particularly strong year with a variety of solutions; the Balkans shows their usual strengths, especially in public sector projects.

Now in their eleventh year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019 attracted more than 500 entries. A total of 96 solution provider entries, 57 ISV projects, and 72 supplier entries from 37 countries made the finals. The awards were given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes.

IBA Group has been a contestant in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards since 2008. This year the company submitted a solution built on the newest SAP's Profitability and Performance Management technology for a major telecommunications company.

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, said: "We are honored to be a winner of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019. We are especially proud to win an award in the innovative category of big data, IoT, and analytics. The project we submitted for the contest is one of the first implementations of the SAP's Profitability and Performance Management 3.0. IBA Group keeps investing in new technologies that substantially improve business processes of our customers and I am happy that the judges have been distinguishing IBA Group as one of the best pan-European IT providers for a number of years."

See winner list at http://iteuropa.com/news/european-it-software-excellence-awards-winners-are-announced

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, CAMSS (cloud, analytics, mobility, social media, and security), ECM solutions, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. IBA Group is recognized by IAOP as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

Related Links

http://www.ibagroupit.com



SOURCE IBA Group