IAR Systems Opens Office in India

The investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, is today proud to announce its further expansion in Asia with the opening of an office in India.

Since many years, IAR Systems has served companies in India with high-performance tools and services by its strategy of channel sales with local partners. With the opening of an office in India, IAR Systems strengthens its presence in the area to meet today's increasing market demands as well as future potential with recent years' major product launches in security, services, safety and code quality. In collaboration with established distributors, IAR Systems will now be able to serve its customers in India on a closer and larger scale.

"India is well-known for its many development companies and centers, and during the last couple of years we have seen a growing demand for our offering on the market," comments Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems. "We started 2020 with opening of an office in Taiwan, and I now look forward to extend our operations even further with the opening of IAR Systems in India."

"Thanks to our long-standing and well-established industry relations, we've been able to serve embedded developers in India with high-performance tools for many years," says Fanny Nordlöf, recently appointed Country Manager India, IAR Systems. "I am excited to work closer with our customers in India, and I am thrilled to expand our relations with local and global companies as well as take advantage of future market potential."

The IAR Systems office in India is scheduled to start its business in Q3 2020.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén

Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Tora Fridholm

CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-opens-office-in-india,c3097929

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE IAR Systems