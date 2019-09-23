IAR Systems Launches Functional Safety Tools for STMicroelectronics' 8-bit MCUs

Certified by TÜV SÜD, the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for STMicroelectronics' STM8 delivers qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, further extends its strong tools offering for safety-related software development by launching a certified version of its development tools for STM8. STMicroelectronics' 8-bit STM8 MCUs are used for automotive and other industrial applications where reliability and cost effectiveness are important. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench® for STM8 is certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standard IEC 62304, which specifies life cycle requirements for the development of medical software and software within medical devices, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.

Functional safety is one of the most important features in embedded systems. To ensure functional safety and meet high-integrity standards, developers need to provide extensive justification for selecting a particular development tool, unless the tool is already certified. The proof of compliance for the tools increases cost and time of development. To solve this problem, IAR Systems provides functional safety editions of the complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench. The quality assurance measures applied by IAR Systems and the included Safety Manual allow customers to use IAR Embedded Workbench in safety-related software development without further tool qualification. The certification has been proceeded by a thorough assessment of how IAR Systems develops, tests and supports its software, and validates the quality of IAR Systems' entire development process, as well as the delivered software.

"The new functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for STM8 enables our customers to bring reliable STM8-based applications to market faster," commented Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director, IAR Systems. "Functional safety is a continuously growing requirement for companies worldwide, especially within the automotive and industrial markets. By using certified development tools, these companies can speed up time to market and maximize their return on investment."

"The extension of IAR Embedded Workbench for STM8 is perfectly aligned with ST's efforts and positioning on safety for our MCUs and products. ST is committed to working to continue to propose better safety coverage for our common customers," said Ricardo DE SA EARP, General Manager Microcontrollers, STMicroelectronics.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for STM8 includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. In addition to STM8, IAR Systems offers functional safety tools for other architectures including Arm®. More information is available at www.iar.com/safety.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

