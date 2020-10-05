IAR Systems_extends_online_training_program_with_Master_Programming_&_Debugging_course

IAR Academy On Demand enables embedded developers worldwide to boost their skills anywhere and at any time

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, introduces a new course in its online training program IAR Academy™ On Demand. The new course IAR Embedded Workbench Master Programming & Debugging is targeted for advanced learners already familiar with the basics of embedded development.

Bugs in embedded applications can often be difficult to locate, especially when the fault caused does not occur immediately when the application reaches the problematic section of code. In this course, developers will gain new skills for locating these problems. In addition, they will learn how to understand the ways their code affects power performance, a skill becoming increasingly more necessary along with the need for good power management brought on by new demands for power-efficient end nodes in IoT and edge processing. The course will also cover how to use command line tools to set up automated builds and testing procedures.

"When developing this course, we have specifically focused on embedded developers that are familiar with our tools, but are ready to take their skills to the next level," said Husnain Kazmi, EMEA Academy Trainer and Coordinator, IAR Systems. "After taking this course, developers will be able to detect stack corruption and make more efficient use of the stack, trace code errors from the fault all the way back to the error source and use profiling to make code faster and smaller. They will also learn how to monitor code-driven power consumption and optimize power requirements, as well as use the command line tools included with IAR Embedded Workbench."

Since its launch in 2013, the technical training program IAR Academy has provided a unique opportunity for developers to boost their skills in embedded development, speed up project efficiency and meet tight deadlines easier. Thanks to IAR Systems' global reach, companies all over the world have completed courses in topics such as efficient programming and advanced debugging. IAR Academy On Demand is provided through an online training portal which allows developers to access training at their desks or on the go, in a pace that fits their learning preferences. With IAR Academy On Demand, developers have a choice in where and how to learn, with the ability to easily reference material they have learned. Details of IAR Academy On Demand is available at www.iar.com/academy.

