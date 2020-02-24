IAR Systems Extends Industry-leading Arm Tools Offering With Support for Renesas Electronics' RA Family

IAR Embedded Workbench will help accelerate the development of IoT applications as part of the RA Family ecosystem

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAR Systems® announces full coverage for the RA Arm® Cortex® microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics Corporation. The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® provides powerful code optimizations and comprehensive debugging features in an easy-to-use integrated development environment with excellent worldwide technical support and training.

Renesas' RA MCUs deliver a combination of optimized performance, security, connectivity, peripheral IP, and easy-to-use Flexible Software Package (FSP) to address the next generation of embedded solutions. To support the new family, Renesas has built a comprehensive partner ecosystem to deliver an array of software and hardware building blocks that will work out of the box with RA MCUs, making it easy to develop Internet of Things (IoT) endpoint and edge devices for industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare, and home appliance applications.

"We are excited to extend support for IAR Embedded Workbench on our newest Renesas RA MCU Family," says Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President, MCU Business Division, Renesas. "IAR Systems is a key ecosystem partner and their tools will help customers maximize the benefits of the RA MCU Family to build the next generation of embedded solutions."

"The embedded industry is moving faster than ever, and developers need to have access to integrated, flexible solutions that provides advanced functionality without compromising performance or quality," says Anders Holmberg, Chief Strategy Officer, IAR Systems, "With the RA Family, Renesas is meeting these demands by making the ecosystem an essential part of the offering. Developers can trust IAR Systems' tools to leverage this technology and provide the integrations they need."

In addition to highly optimizing build tools, the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. Integrated code analysis tools ensure code quality, and for simplified functional safety certification, a pre-certified version of the toolchain is available. In addition, IAR Systems' integrated in-circuit debugging probes offer further capabilities for seamless and flexible development workflows.

Through its technical training program IAR Academy, IAR Systems enables its customers to boost their skills and maximize their productivity by attending a live training or by accessing courses through the recently launched IAR Academy on demand portal.

Support for Renesas RA is available using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, from version 8.50. Learn more at IAR Systems' booth at embedded world 2020, Feb 25-27, in Nuremberg, Germany or at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-arm.

