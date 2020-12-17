IAR Systems enables Linux-based Continuous Integration and automated workflows for RISC-V

IAR Build Tools for Linux enable organizations to improve integrations, gain code quality control and streamline automated workflows

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, releases an update of its RISC-V build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. This addition further extends IAR Systems' offering for flexible automated workflows, enabling streamlined workflows from the developer environment to Continuous Integration (CI). Thanks to the tools including the static code analysis tool C-STAT, code quality control from development to building and testing processes can be achieved.

Embedded applications are smarter, more feature-rich and more complex than even before, driving a need for more scalable and flexible software development environments. The RISC-V community now range from publicly funded research projects, all the way into some of the world's largest corporations. What is true for all these organizations is a shared need for automated processes that ensure quality all the way from development into building and testing. IAR Systems' build tools for Linux makes it possible to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake or Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo. With the integrated static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

"We have seen a huge demand for our newly released Build Tools for Linux for other architectures, which has led us to bring this opportunity also to RISC-V," said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. "In setting up infrastructure for working with new technology, it can be easier to fully adapt best practices like CI and DevOps, and break with legacy ways of working. This will result in accelerated software development that can be quality-assured through flexible, automated workflows. Through the extended possibilities for building on Linux-based servers, we equip companies with streamlined workflows for enhanced productivity and strengthened team collaboration."

The build tools for Linux includes the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The tools also include the integrated static code analysis tool C-STAT. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.

More information about using IAR Systems' build tools for Linux is available at www.iar.com/bx.

