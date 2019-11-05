IAR Systems Delivers Development From Device to Cloud Through Integration With Amazon Web Services

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm now enables debugging all the way up to the cloud

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, launches a new edition of IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm® that provides integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, AWS edition, provides developers with the possibility to log in to an AWS account from within the C/C++ development toolchain IDE. During debugging, they are able to access the TCP/IP interface, see the status of MQTT packages and inspect the device shadow for complete control from device to cloud. The cloud communication with AWS IoT Core can also be inspected and controlled by subscribing to AWS topics and publishing commands.

The toolchain also provides support for the Internet of Things (IoT) Realtime Operating System, Amazon FreeRTOS. Based on the FreeRTOS kernel, Amazon FreeRTOS includes software libraries which make it easy to securely connect devices locally to AWS Greengrass, or directly to the cloud, and update them remotely. For new devices, developers can choose to build their embedded and IoT application on a variety of qualified microcontrollers from companies collaborating with AWS and IAR Systems, including NXP, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments.

"Embedded software development is extending into the cloud and developers need to be in control of application behavior through all execution stages to be able to optimize and debug their code in an efficient way," says Anders Holmberg, Chief Strategy Officer, IAR Systems. "We provide developers with easy access to high-performance, pre-integrated tools for developing and debugging connected embedded applications, enabling them to focus on the innovative and differentiating parts of their application."

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, AWS edition, supports popular development kits for AWS and includes example projects to enable users to get started quickly with their connected applications. Learn more at www.iar.com/aws.

