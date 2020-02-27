Ian Horobin Joins Blue Prism as New Chief Product Officer

Role Aligns R&D, Product Management and Marketing Efforts to Further Drive Digital Workforce Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that experienced tech entrepreneur Ian Horobin has joined the company to lead its overall product strategy and development efforts as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Horobin will be responsible for spearheading the continued development of the company's connected-RPA roadmap, harnessing his extensive experience in AI, machine learning and data science.

With a proven track record of leading engineering teams and delivering market-leading products, Horobin comes to Blue Prism with more than 25 years of experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and neural computing. In this new role, Horobin will focus on drawing all of the elements of product under one team to drive Blue Prism innovation, engineering and technical excellence delivered through the connected-RPA platform. He will lead all product functions from research to architecture to development, through to product management and product marketing.

"Ian brings a wealth of experience as a serial tech entrepreneur to Blue Prism," says Jason Kingdon, Executive Chairman of Blue Prism. "His expertise in pioneering leading-edge technologies and bringing them to market will be an asset to our team. I'm thrilled to have him in this strategic role that will drive our vision and product roadmap to deliver a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise, transforming our customers' businesses and the future of work."

"It is an exciting time to join Blue Prism, as the company is poised to bring new levels of technology and engineering excellence to bear to set us apart in the market," said Ian Horobin, Chief Product Officer of Blue Prism. "Since engaging with the leadership and product teams, I've been impressed by their knowledge of the RPA market, and even more so by their passion for being an instrument of true transformational change for customers."

Horobin comes to Blue Prism from Rahko, where he continues to serve as executive chairman for the company. Rahko recently raised £1.3 million in funding headed by Balderton Capital. The company is working to solve some of the world's most complex problems by driving fundamental advances in chemistry, pharmaceuticals and materials design through quantum computing and machine learning.

Prior to Rahko, Horobin founded UK-based Omnicision, a provider of financial crime prevention services and solutions that was acquired by SWIFT in 2014. He stayed on with SWIFT following the acquisition to build out the company's innovation services, including data sciences. Before that, he led Searchspace product organization—the company was a spinout from University College London that grew to become a world leader in systems to detect financial crime and comply with increasingly demanding regulatory standards.

Horobin is also a director of ConceptionX, an organization setup to help PHD students setup startups to commercialize their research.

