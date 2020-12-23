iAcademy Wins Big at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2020

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iAcademy was awarded the Most Innovative Education Provider in the Philippines by Global Brands Magazine during the 2020 Global Brand Awards Program. It is the only educational institution in the Philippines to win this prestigious honour. The academy was recognized for its innovative approach to providing quality education.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers up to date on much-needed know-how of the branding world.

iAcademy was proud to be the recipient of this prestigious honour awarded by Global Brands Magazine Awards. The 'Most Innovative Education Provider, Philippines' award speaks volumes about the academy's drive towards excellence that is ahead of it's time.

"Many congratulations to iAcademy on winning this prestigious honour as the 'Most Innovative Education Provider, Global, 2020'. This award highlights the academy's drive towards providing the absolute best education to their learners in the Philippines. iAcademy continues to push the boundaries of innovative education and non-traditional learning by creating an inclusive environment and progressive culture that encourages students to be daring in their pursuit of excellence," commented Jay Reddy, Head of Branding at Global Brands Magazine.

About iACADEMY:

iACADEMY is a school in Makati that offers specialized programs in Computing, Business, and Design. Founded in 2002, iACADEMY's programs were developed to address the mismatch between graduates of academic institutions and the actual needs of the industry.

About Global Brands Magazine:

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The brand awards bring limelight to organizations who have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology. The GBM Brand Awards aim to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and giving a stage to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

