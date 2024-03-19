IAC Group Bolsters EU Presence with Martin Stuettem as European Chief Operating Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Automotive Components Group (IAC Group), a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, has reinforced its presence in Europe with the appointment of Martin Stuettem as Chief Operating Officer for the region. This strategic move underscores IAC's commitment to enhancing performance and fostering growth in one of the world's most dynamic automotive markets.

With over 30 years of seasoned experience in the automotive supplier industry, Mr. Stuettem brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His background encompasses Business Unit Leadership positions as well as functional roles in Manufacturing, Quality, Program Management and Research and Development. Prior to joining IAC Group, Martin served as Vice President of Global Operations, Seating, at FORVIA, overseeing a vast network of over 70 sites with revenue of €7 billion. His career also includes distinguished global and European leadership roles at LEONI AG, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, and EMCON Technologies. Martin will be based in Germany, further strengthening IAC Group's presence in the region.

"I am delighted to welcome Martin to IAC's Executive Leadership Team. His extensive experience and demonstrated track record of business leadership and operational excellence make him a valuable addition to our organization," remarked Kevin Baird, CEO of IAC Group.

"The European market presents distinctive challenges and opportunities for tier-one automotive suppliers," noted Stuettem. "I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at IAC to harness emerging opportunities and drive growth in the region."

About IAC

Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners, and overhead systems to automakers worldwide. With nearly 18,000 employees, IAC Group is a multi-billion-dollar global manufacturing company operating in 55 locations, including over 40 manufacturing facilities in 17 countries. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.