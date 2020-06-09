IAB Tech Lab Increases Investment and Presence in Europe

Vonwerschpartner Digital Strategies Retained to Support Technical Standards in the Region and Engage Local Members

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab (Tech Lab), the digital media and marketing industry's global nonprofit research, development, and technical standards-setting consortium, today announced that vonwerschpartner Digital Strategies (vonwerschpartner) has been hired to represent the organization in Europe. The Founder and CEO of vonwerschpartner, Oliver von Wersch, will oversee key aspects of Tech Lab operations in the EU and UK. The overall vonwerschpartner organization will support Tech Lab with a cross-functional team of project managers and ad tech specialists to effectively serve the needs of the region.

IAB Tech Lab aims to strengthen regional and local cooperation in advertising technology through relevant stakeholders: local IAB chapters, advertisers, agencies, publishers, advertising technology companies, and other trade organizations. Vonwerschpartner will mobilize local experts in Tech Lab's projects, facilitate integration in joint industry programs, and provide additional presence at relevant events.

Vonwerschpartner will help devise regionally relevant strategies and priorities and will support implementation of best practices through extensive work with member companies and partner organizations in Europe. Vonwerschpartner will create local working groups and will develop a robust model for providing feedback on Tech Lab's programs and influence future advertising standards.

"Tech Lab members know that interoperability through technical standards for advertising can increase efficiency, free resources for innovation, mitigate risks, and more," said Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab. "Working with vonwerschpartner will help us build stronger, lasting relationships throughout Europe. As a global organization, it is crucial that we connect regularly with a broad range of members to understand their needs, share new developments, and facilitate standards adoption. Oliver has a track-record of working closely with digital advertising companies and we're confident he will be an asset to new and existing members."

"IAB Tech Lab is an imperative global organization that creates the standards, best practices, and insights that govern how digital advertising operates around the world," said Oliver von Wersch, Founder and CEO, vonwerschpartner Digital Strategies. "I look forward to representing the Tech Lab organization across Europe."

Vonwerschpartner is a digital strategy consultancy with a strong technology focus on products and their monetization. Their main areas of activity are data strategies, platform strategies, and concepts for successful monetization of content. Ad tech is a strong field of activity in all these areas. Since its founding, vonwerschpartner has specialized in supporting global ad tech organizations such as the Coalition for Better Ads and Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) in the European markets.

Their founder and CEO, Oliver von Wersch has been a major leader in digital transformation for some of the top media companies in Germany and Europe, such as Gruner + Jahr, arvato mobile (Bertelsmann), and Tomorrow Focus AG (Burda).

Tech Lab has been working closely with IAB Europe in the development of the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF), the flagship technical implementation for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in advertising technology. Tech Lab has coordinated with IAB France for the Adtech Summit 2018 and 2019 and has been consistently involved with several other local IABs in the region, such as IAB UK, IAB Spain, and IAB Italy, to support events and technology standard adoption. IAB Tech Lab is also collaborating with IAB chapters to facilitate global input and feedback into critical work on Project Rearc, which is focused on the future of addressability as the use of cookies and other identifiers are limited.

Product managers, engineers, ad operations staff, and other professionals in Europe who wish to get involved in Tech Lab's initiatives can participate in any of the organization's working groups if they are employees of a member company. Non-members of Tech Lab can stay in touch with the organization's work through membership in a local IAB chapter and through public communications. To learn more, please visit www.iabtechlab.com and www.vonwerschpartner.com.

About IAB Tech Lab

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and DigiTrust identity service. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

