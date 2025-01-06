i2Cool Powers Green Event Management at Hong Kong Coliseum with Electricity-free Cooling Technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- i2Cool, a trailblazer in passive radiative cooling technology, has successfully applied its green and energy-efficient paint to the rooftop and side walls of the Hong Kong Coliseum. Supported by the Environment and Ecology Bureau and Architectural Services Department of Hong Kong, i2Cool strengthens the Coliseum's green event management efforts, contributing to Hong Kong's 2050 carbon neutrality goals and showcasing its commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices globally.

9,700 square meters of the Hong Kong Coliseum's rooftop and side walls have been coated with i2Cool's electricity-free cooling paint

The Hong Kong Coliseum, a landmark of Asia's entertainment landscape and a key venue for the 2025 National Games of China, has applied i2Cool's cooling paint across 9,700 square meters for sustainable operations. This application is expected to lower surface temperatures by an average of 24°C in summer, enhancing indoor comfort and saving approximately 300,000 kWh of electricity annually—equivalent to reducing 150 tons of carbon emissions.

Inspired by the Saharan Silver Ant's unique hair structure, i2Cool's R&D team, led by Co-founder Professor Edwin TSO from the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong, developed multi-scale nanoparticle materials achieving 95% solar reflectivity and mid-infrared emissivity. The electricity-free cooling paint, iCool's flagship product, reduces air conditioning costs by 10% to 40% and enhances electricity generation by 3% to 8%, ideal for building exteriors and outdoor facilities. It sets a new industry benchmark, surpassing a 90% reflectivity limit. i2Cool's product ecosystem also includes cooling film, ceramic and textile solutions.

"This project showcases how i2Cool's technology can cut air-conditioning demand and transform urban spaces," said Professor Martin ZHU, co-founder and CEO of i2Cool. Mr. Tse Chin-wan, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of Hong Kong, visited the site and highlighted the energy-saving impact of this project.

Building on the success of i2Cool's cooling solutions in enduring the extreme heat of the Middle East at Dubai Mall, the world's largest mall by total area, the Hong Kong Coliseum project marks another milestone in i2Cool's global expansion, paving the way for future applications in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

About i2Cool

i2Cool stands at the forefront of innovative energy-saving solutions, with its core research team from the City University of Hong Kong earning global recognition, including in Science. Its products have been deployed in over 200 projects across nearly 30 countries, benefiting industries like architecture, chemicals, renewable energy, logistics and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591033/i2Cool_Powers_Green_Event_Management_Hong_Kong_Coliseum_Electricity_free_Cooling.jpg