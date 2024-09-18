i2 Analyst's Notebook: A New, Affordable Way to Access Powerful Intelligence Analysis Tools

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- i2 Group, a global leader in intelligence analysis software, today announced the launch of a new i2 Analyst's Notebook bundle to complement their existing perpetual and monthly term license options.

The new subscription offering provides analysts and investigators with a comprehensive suite of tools, including the Analyst's Notebook desktop application, access to secure, hosted connectors for searching commercial data providers, and TextChart for unstructured text importing and analysis.

By integrating its intelligence analytics tools and adding a subscription payment option, Analyst's Notebook bundle is responding to rapidly increasing demand for affordable technology that can help detect and combat increasingly sophisticated global threats.

Analyst's Notebook continues to address the real-world challenges investigators and analysts face when confronted with multiple, disparate data sources across many formats, sources and types. By providing industry leading tools to import, fuse, analyse and present findings, i2 is providing rapid time to value to bring clarity for analysts to the chaos of data they are faced with daily.

With multiple licensing options – perpetual, subscription and monthly term-based licensing – organisations can now buy i2 in a way that best suits their budgets and requirements. Competitive pricing is available to organisations based on the quantity and term they require.

Key Benefits of i2 Analyst's Notebook subscription bundle:

Accelerated analyst workflows - quickly enrich data and conduct powerful searches with direct access to third-party data providers

Subscription licensing - enjoy competitive upfront pricing and flexible annual subscriptions

Connected searches – on demand access to an ever-expanding library of data sources to start and add context to investigations and analysis in Analyst's Notebook*

Enhanced data analysis – in addition to Analyst's Notebook, leverage TextChart to analyze unstructured text data, providing a more comprehensive understanding of information

Robust security - benefit from industry-leading security standards, including ISO 27000.1, Cyber Security Essentials (UK), and SOC-2 Type 2

Jamie Caffrey, i2 Executive Vice President, said: "We want to provide the industry leading visual analysis capabilities of i2 to all analysts and investigators. This new offering, along with our existing monthly term license option, allow organisations to access Analyst's Notebook in a way that commercially suits them, whether that is buying into the long-term benefits of a perpetual license, the low up-front costs of a subscription license or the flexibility of a rolling, monthly license."

About i2

i2 Group is the global leader in advanced visual analysis solutions, with a presence in more than 140 countries. Its innovations empower analysts and investigators to discover, create, and disseminate actionable intelligence to combat threats, such as serious crime, terrorism, war and fraud.

*An internet connection is required, and some of the data sources require an external, paid for license key. The Connected Searches feature is not available yet in all regions as it depends on the data providers agreements.