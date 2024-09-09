I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe to Show How to Cook Great Italian Recipes with Fresh Fruit & Vegetables at the Speciality & Fine Food Fair

News provided by

I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

09 Sep, 2024, 10:15 GMT

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe, a marketing and promotion initiative managed by five leading Italian agricultural organisations and co-funded by the European Union, has a full menu of cooking sessions on tap during the Speciality & Fine Food Fair in London, from September 10 – 11, 2024.

At stand #1930 at Olympia, chef Alexander Stancu will demonstrate how to make delicious Italian recipes showcasing the quality, sustainability, versatility of fresh fruit and vegetables from Italy and Europe. 

Continue Reading
Enjoy this lovely rocket salad with peaches and fennel.
Enjoy this lovely rocket salad with peaches and fennel.
5_Member_EU_Footer_Logo
5_Member_EU_Footer_Logo

Attendees will be offered samples since the best storyteller is taste. "Eating fruit and vegetables is among the best decisions we can make for our health and taste " said Emilio Ferrara of the I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme. "A diet rich in these foods not only boosts our well-being but also plays a crucial role in preventing many health issues. Our initiative endorses the quality and sustainability of Italian and European produce, reflecting health guidelines from the National Health Service and the World Health Organisation: aim for at least five servings daily."

Just to whet your appetite, here is one of the recipes that will be showcased during the Fair.

Peach, fennel and rocket salad
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:
4 ripe peaches, sliced (500g)
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 fennel bulb, sliced lengthways (250g)
1 blood orange, juice
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
100g rocket

Method:
Toss the peaches in ½ tbsp oil and griddle for 4-5 minutes, turning once. Remove and toss the fennel slices in ½ tbsp oil and griddle for 5-6 minutes, turning once. Whisk together the orange juice, vinegar and remaining oil, season well. Mix the rocket with the grilled peach slices and fennel and the dressing to serve.

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe
The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme is promoted by A.O.A., Asso Fruit Italia, La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti — five leading Italian agricultural organisations—and co-funded by the European Union. Its mission is to encourage the conscious purchasing and consumption of quality European fruit and vegetables and to educate about their organic and PDO/PGI variants. Learn more at www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499980/Peach_fennel_rocket_salad_basssa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186810/I_Love_Fruit_Veg_Europe_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188611/5_Member_EU_Footer_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe: the beneficial properties of berries

I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe: the beneficial properties of berries

Fragrant, delicious and jewel-coloured, they are known for their elegant, complex flavours - and are good for you. Berries are an exquisite delicacy...
I Love Fruits and Vegetables from Europe wishes you all Happy Spring time and a very Happy Easter!

I Love Fruits and Vegetables from Europe wishes you all Happy Spring time and a very Happy Easter!

It's springtime, and here at I love Fruits and Veg from Europe we are full of joy. The fruits and vegetables are so fresh, light and vivacious-- they ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Retail

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics