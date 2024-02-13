"I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe": healthy eating and passion with a vegetarian Valentine's Day

Start with a caprese salad. Cut the mozzarella into a heart shapes, place on slices of tomato and season with basil, olive oil and salt. Tomatoes contain lycopene that raises testosterone levels and improves libido.

Broccoli improves circulation and stimulates the female libido. Lemons, with their high vitamin C content, boost the male libido.

Spaghetti with broccoli, ricotta and pecorino

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking: 10 minutes

Ingredients for 2

250g broccoli

½ onion

1 chilli

salt

extra-virgin olive oil

450g ricotta

20g of pecorino

250g spaghetti

Separate the broccoli florets and boil in salted water for five minutes. Drain but keep the water. Finely chop the onion and sauté in a little oil until soft. Add the broccoli, cook for a few minutes over high heat, then add a little cooking water, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring. Add the chilli. Mash the ricotta. Cook the spaghetti in the broccoli water, drain and add to the sauce. Add the ricotta, a little water and stir. Serve with a sprinkling of pecorino.

Heart-shaped lemon cookies

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking: 10 minutes

Ingredients for 20 biscuits

2 eggs

150g granulated sugar (100g for the dough and 50g for sprinkling)

grated zest of 1 lemon

220g vegetable oil

300g flour

8g baking powder

Beat the eggs with the sugar until creamy and beat in the zest and oil. Add the flour and baking powder and mix until smooth. Chill the dough for 30 minutes. Roll out the dough and cut biscuits using a heart-shaped cutter. Dip in sugar and place on a tray lined with baking paper. Bake at 180° for 10 minutes. Remove, cool and serve in a red box.

