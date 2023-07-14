I LOVE FRUIT & VEG FROM EUROPE CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES NORWEGIANS' LOVE AFFAIR WITH TOMATOES

Discover the versatility and nutritional benefits of European tomatoes

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe, the leading campaign promoting European fruits and vegetables, is excited to celebrate the reign of European and Italian tomatoes as the beloved vegetable in Norway. With their exceptional taste, culinary versatility and numerous health benefits, tomatoes have become the freshest star of the summer.

"These vibrant red beauties have captured the hearts and taste buds of the nation, becoming the most eaten and loved vegetable in Norway," said Gennaro Velardo of the I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe campaign." Known for their incredible versatility in cooking, tomatoes have earned their place as the freshest star of the summer, bringing an explosion of flavors to countless dishes.

Nutritional Characteristics: Tomatoes Perfect for Today's Consumers

Tomatoes are ideal for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With a mere 16 calories per 100 grams, they are an excellent addition to low-calorie diets. Rich in vitamins and minerals, tomatoes aid digestion, promote diuresis and refresh the body. The purifying properties of tomatoes contribute to detoxifying the body, leaving consumers feeling revitalized.

Tomatoes in Beauty Routine: Soothing and Refreshing Cosmetics

But the wonders of tomatoes extend far beyond the plate. Incorporating European tomatoes into natural cosmetics unleashes their soothing and refreshing properties. Whether a D.I.Y. hand exfoliator or a nourishing beauty mask, tomatoes are a valuable ally in maintaining healthy and glowing skin.

The History of Tomatoes in Europe

The journey of tomatoes in Europe is an intriguing tale. Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés brought tomato plants from Mexico in 1540, initially considering them purely decorative. However, it was soon discovered that these vibrant fruits were edible and immensely flavorful. In fact, Sir Walter Raleigh presented a plant full of tomatoes to Queen Elizabeth I, affectionately dubbing them the "apple of love."

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe program is promoted by the producer organizations A.O.A., La Deliziosa and Terra Orti and co-funded by the European Commission. It aims to encourage the conscious purchasing and consumption of quality European and Italian fruit and vegetables while educating about their organic and PDO/PGI versions. Learn more at ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.com

